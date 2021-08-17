Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market 2021-26: Size, Trends, Outlook, Industry Analysis and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the asia pacific dental implants market is currently witnessing moderate growth expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Dental roots are prosthetic tooth roots that are placed on the jawbone underneath the gums via a surgical procedure in order to support false teeth, dentures and tooth bridges. They are commonly made from biocompatible metals, such as zirconia and titanium, that offer a more natural feel when compared with conventional dentures. Some of the most widely utilized dental implants across the healthcare sector include endosteal, subperiosteal and transosteal.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market Trends:

The market in Asia Pacific is majorly driven by the growing prevalence of oral health issues, including tooth decay and periodontal diseases, in the region. Coupled with the inflating per capita income levels of the masses, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, governments of several countries in the region are also undertaking initiatives to offer full or partial coverage for dental implants to patients, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing geriatric population in the region and the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry.

Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, material, product and end use.

Breakup by Material:

Titanium Dental Implants

Zirconium Dental Implants

Breakup by Product:

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

