Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market 2020 | Growth Drivers Challenges, Trends and Industry Dynamics, Forecast 2027

The content moderation solutions are used for guidelines to the user for protecting the businesses from negative and sensitive content which can damage the brand image. It labels the data which does not meet the guidelines which can be in any form such as image, video, text, audio and other. It continuously monitors, screens and approves the data if it meets the guidelines otherwise it detects and blocks the unwanted data or content from the business website.

The content moderation solutions were developed to protect the user from experiencing horrific content or inappropriate content. Content moderation now comes with an automated solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technology for better and quick results. Although, still the human interference is needed to define the gray areas but advancement brought more ease at a solution for users to experience while operating.

Asia-Pacific content moderation solutions market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market

Asia-Pacific content moderation solutions market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, type, moderation type, deployment model, organization size and end user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into image moderation, text moderation, video moderation, website moderation, profile moderation and others.

On the basis of moderation type, the market is segmented into pre moderation, post moderation, reactive moderation, automated moderation and distributed moderation.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises (SMES).

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, automotive, packaging and labeling, energy and utility and others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

(The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are:

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific content moderation solutions market are Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture, IBM Corporation, Appen Limited, Webhelp, Basedo, Alegion, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, Computyne Business Process Services, Conectys, Europe IT Outsourcing Company, ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC among others.

Recent Developments

In January 2019, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. announced its acquisition of Gengo, which is a Tokyo-based edge technology company offering machine learning, crowdsourcing and localization services to the global customers. This acquisition of Gengo would help in strengthening the company’s position in the content relevance and machine learning markets.

In July 2019, Open Access BPO expanded their business by launching new office at Makati City, Philippines. The office has capacity of 1000 seats as well as with this company also introduced new slogan, logo and website. Through this the company is expanding their business as well as fulfilling the employees need like transportation availability. The new office helps the company to increase the geographical coverage as well as presence in the market.

In June 2017, Besedo formed partnership with the Corotos, which is an online marketplace offering company. The Corotos company is investing huge amount of money to enhance the customer experience. Besedo helping them to improve customer responsiveness and ads time modernisations. Through this the company increased their customer portfolio as well as goodwill in the market.

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions market.

Research Methodology: Global Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

