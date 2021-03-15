Asia-Pacific Coding and Marking Systems Market – Market Coverage, Company Covered, Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024) | Control Print Limited, Hitachi Ltd.

The Asia-Pacific coding and marking systems market is predicted to grow at 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024) to reach USD 2,140.3 million by 2024. The Asia-Pacific market is primarily driven by the extensive growth in the retail and industrial domain.

Furthermore, strict government regulations in order to show the formulation of the product, the amount of each ingredient credited toward a pattern component is further bolstering the growth of the Asia-Pacific coding and marking systems market.

The high cost of coding and marking systems is expected to hinder the growth of this market amongst the industrial consumers from developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, and others that are considered to be price sensitive.

India is observed to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Significant growth in the packaging industry (due to the easy availability of raw materials), plays a major role in driving the growth of the Indian coding and marking systems market.

Danaher Corporation, Dover Corporation, Domino Printing Sciences plc, KGK Marking Technologies Group, Linx Printing Technologies, Control Print Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Matthews International Corporation, and ATD Marking Systems are some of the key players operating in the Asia-Pacific coding and marking systems market.

