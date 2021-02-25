Asia-Pacific clinical trial services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% from 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Services Market gained rapid growth in recent years, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.08% in the forecast period 2019-2026 and expected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2025 due to the rising number of disease such as diabetes across the region.

The globalization of clinical trials across the region, coupled with the continued need for innovative treatment options for chronic diseases, is expected to drive the global market in the coming years. Technological advancement, customized Medicare, and tremendous demand for CRO are some of the main factors leading to the development of the global market for clinical trial services. Biologics is the fastest growing therapeutic class relative to equivalents such as small molecules. The major factor responsible for the researchers ‘ propensity towards biologics is selective therapies provided by biologics. Due to a large number of major players present on the market, the global market for clinical trial services is very competitive and to position themselves on the market, the number of companies carries out several activities such as the launch of new products, mergers, and acquisitions that drive the market across the region. Rising healthcare expenditure and collaborations for R&D activities are also expected to be other significant factors driving the market for clinical trial service in the forecasting years.

Growth Drivers

Growing Investments in R&D sector by Pharmaceutical Companies.

Pharmaceutical drug discovery and advancement have grown increasingly over the years. The pharmaceutical industry has one of the biggest R&D intensity measures of any sector worldwide, indicating that R&D persists at the core of innovation. Additionally, change in regulations around generic approvals will help companies increase penetration in the markets, which will improve the R&D.

Increase in technology up-gradation

The technologies and data are at the forefront of the decision making process for clinical trial services. With advances in technology and the growing demand for better drugs with fewer side-effects, the number of clinical trial services performed is increasing. With the developments in new technologies and the rise of online communities, the pharmaceutical and biotech industries are poised to outsource these innovations in order to re-invent current clinical trial services processes and supply chains in the developing economies.

Clinical trial services Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the clinical trial services market are AQVIA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., PCI Pharma Services, Almac Group, Bionical Ltd, KLIFO, Alium Medical Limited, MYODERM, Ancillare, LP, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Recent Developments:

In February 2020, IQVIA Launches FluSTAR Mobile App to Help Consumers Manage Their Health During Flu and Cold Season.

In September 2019, IQVIA MedTech Launches Enhanced EQMS including EU MDR Support.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Asia-Pacific clinical trial services market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Asia-Pacific clinical trial services market into five regions, namely, China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

To outline, categorized and forecast the Asia-Pacific clinical trial services market based on the phase, application, product, end-user and region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Asia-Pacific clinical trial services Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Product/Service Segmentation By Phase, By Application, By Product, By End-User, and Region Key Players AQVIA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., PCI Pharma Services, Almac Group, Bionical Ltd, KLIFO, Alium Medical Limited, MYODERM, Ancillare, LP, and Other Prominent Players

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Application

Cancer

Cardiovascular

CNS

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disease

Others

By Product

Pharmaceuticals

Biologics

Medical Devices

Others

By End User

CRO

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

By Region:

China

Japan

India

Australia

Thailand

Singapore

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

