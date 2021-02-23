Asia Pacific Choline Chloride Market 2021| Business Strategies, Demand, Key Country Analysis with Forecast 2027

The Asia Pacific choline chloride market is accounted to US$ 277.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 410.9 Mn by 2027.

Choline chloride is largely used as a feed additive for accelerating animal growth in which the animal feed has experienced a significant increase in the past few years. Choline chloride has also found a profound place in the oil and gas industry to be used as a clay stabilizer and has been estimated to create a significant opportunity for the choline chloride market all over the globe. Choline chloride is soluble in water as well as in alcohol which consists of deliquescent white crystals of neutral pH that makes it compatible to be consumed in the powdered or liquid form.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009809/

Market Insights

Importance of choline chloride in the human nutrition industry to favor the Asia Pacific choline chloride market

Choline chloride has been known to play an essential role in human nutrition. The deficiency of choline has been reported to be possibly causing liver damage, muscle damage, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Choline is a rich source of methyl groups that are necessary for various metabolic steps in the human body. Choline in the human body is required for the synthesis of sphingomyelin and phosphatidylcholine, which are the two significant phospholipid components in the cell membrane. Choline also plays an essential role in the production of acetylcholine in human body, which is an essential neurotransmitter for muscle control, mood, memory, and nervous and brain functioning. The inclusion of choline chloride in human nutrition is also necessary as it plays a vital role in cell membrane signaling, gene expression modulation, early brain development, and lipid transport and metabolism. Thus, rising awareness regarding the importance of choline in human nutrition has led the growth of the choline chloride market.

Company Profiles

Balaji Amines Ltd.

Balchem Corporation

BASF SE

Be-Long Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

GHW EUROCHEMICALS s.r.o.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

NB Group Co., Ltd

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00009809/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com