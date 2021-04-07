Asia Pacific Boiler Market: Driving Factors, Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility & Trends 2026

Replacement of traditional heating units will positively sway the boiler market outlook. Subsequently, high demand for electricity along with rising investment across the industrial sector will encourage the equipment adoption.

The Asia Pacific boiler market is projected to foresee commendable growth in coming years due stringent government norms to reduce carbon emissions and to promote energy efficient technologies. Rapid urbanization coupled with rising population across the developing nations is set to fuel the industry growth.

Below are some of the key trends that are likely to influence Asia Pacific boiler industry growth:

Rising adoption of <10 MMBtu/hr capacity boilers

With respect to capacity, the <10 MMBtu/hr segment will witness considerable growth due to the robust development of commercial establishments and increasing infrastructure investments. Surging investments towards power generation capacity expansion to lessen the demand-supply shortfall will drive the product demand further. The applicability across textile industries for bleaching and sizing is also increasing, strengthening the business potential.

Growing demand for energy efficient space heating

Based on product, the fire-tube segment will witness tremendous growth on account of surging need for space heating in commercial buildings and ongoing transformation of small-scale industries. Strict government norms towards intensifying the energy security will upscale the industry scenario. Numerous key advantages related to the product such as hassle-free installation, fast response and low operating cost will further contribute towards growth of this segment.

Strict regulations toward reducing carbon footprint

Water-tube based systems market is expected to witness robust growth owing to replacement of traditional heating units with more advanced ones to meet the emission standards. Stringent regulations relating to harmful carbon emissions in the environment coupled with increasing industrialization will complement the product deployment. Industries such as FMCG and F&B are likely to witness growth due to rising consumer disposable income and high population growth, further favoring boiler development.

Sustained demand for coal fired boilers

Ongoing targets to surge the potential of power generation across the developing countries such as China and India has sustained the demand for coal fired boilers. Surging private and public investments across industries like steel & cement and metal will boost the product penetration. The ability of these units to function effectively as well as reliably under extreme weather conditions will further stimulate the boiler market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Increasing integration of digital systems

In terms of application, the residential segment will witness lucrative growth owing to the rising concerns to minimize the overall carbon emissions and increasing demand for energy efficient space heating solution. Rapid urbanization and increased growth in the real estate sector will favor the business scenario. Meanwhile, increase in integration of digital systems to enhance monitoring capabilities and to improve the system efficiency will drive the product demand.

High product usage across end-user industries of Japan

The Japan boiler market is projected to grow on account of rapid commercialization and robust investments across industrial establishments. The large-scale use across numerous industries such as paper, food & beverage, machinery, and chemical industry will upscale the business scenario. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased focus towards modernization of the prevailing medical infrastructure.

Surging demand for clean energy in Indonesia

Growing demand for clean energy and surging population will enhance the boiler market across Indonesia. Healthy growth across industrial & commercial sectors and infrastructure development in healthcare sector will boost the product adoption. The regional market growth is further attributed to the replacement of conventional heating units along with increasing foreign investments toward reliable power generation.

Ferroli, DR Thermea Group, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, A.O. Smith, Lennox, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Daikin, Thermax, Babcock and Wilcox, Columbia Boiler Company, Siemens, Clayton Industries, and General Electric among many others are some of the key producers in Asia Pacific boiler market. The eminent market participants are aiming for innovations and expansion of existing product line in order to meet the regulatory standards as well as to enhance their market share and presence.

