Asia Pacific Blood Collection Devices Market is rising during 2019-2027 with Impact of Covid-19| Analysis by Business Market Insights

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood. Blood is collected from donor to perform various diagnostic tests. Needles & syringes, lancets, and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages such as arterial blood gas sampling, and intraoperative blood salvage.

ASIA PACIFIC BLOOD COLLECTION DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Blood Collection Tubes

Micro-Collection Tubes

Evacuated Blood Collection Tubes

Blood Collection Needles/Holders

Blood Collection Set

Others

By Method

Manual Blood Collection

Automatic Blood Collection

By End User

Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Company Profiles

Nipro

BD

FL MEDICAL s.r.l

Cardinal Health Inc

SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

In terms of product, the blood collection needles/holders segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific Blood Collection devices market in 2019. In terms of method, the manual blood collection segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific blood collection devices marketing 2019. In terms of end user, the hospitals and pathology laboratories segment held the most significant share of the market in 2019.

