Asia Pacific Blister Packaging Market Share By Top Manufacturers, and Production Forecast till 2025 | Uflex Limited, Amcor Flexible India Pvt Ltd., Getpac India

The Asia Pacific Blister Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Asia Pacific Blister Packaging market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Asia Pacific Blister Packaging market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Asia Pacific Blister Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Asia Pacific Blister Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Competitive Landscape: Uflex Limited, Amcor Flexible India Pvt Ltd., Getpac India, Constantia Flexibles, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Competent Packaging Industries, Tekni-Plex Inc, and others.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sector to Account for a Major Share

– The Asia Pacific is the third-largest pharmaceutical market in the world after North America and Europe. The healthcare and pharmaceutical sector poses a different set of demands for the blister packaging solutions, regarding insulation from external surroundings, high levels of protection, cost-effectiveness, and ease of handling.

– When drugs are packaged in blisters, adherence is improved because consumers can keep track of their medications and dosing. Moreover, the unit dosage feature of blisters reduces the risk of incorrect dosing.

– The retail-level preparation of prescription drugs is troubling pharmacists or pharmaceutical technicians. The administration of medicines in the open atmosphere of the supermarket and drug store can negatively affect sensitive drugs when they are transferred from container to container. Blister packaging can ensure the process of distribution directly to the customer.

China to Hold a Significant Share

– The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry holds the dominant share of the blister packaging market in the region, particularly China, as China is the world’s one of the largest pharmaceutical market and a strategic priority for most global players. The country is the largest producer of an active pharmaceutical ingredient in the world. The consumer goods sector is also expected to contribute a significant market share over the forecast period.

– According to the China Chamber of Commerce, in 2019, China exported 10.12 million tonnes of APIs, up 8.83% year-on-year. China exports APIs to 189 countries and regions, mainly in Asia, Europe, and North America.

– Blister packaging also provides the possibility to create a compliance pack or calendar pack by labeling the prescription, to which patients can easily adhere. Further, China’s massive investments in building up the pipeline of medicines and future drugs can be perceived as an excellent opportunity for the growth of blister packaging in the country.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: –

– In January 2020 – Amcor partnered with Moda to offer innovative packaging solutions. Amcor and Moda offer multiple innovative solutions in flexible packaging and are expected to provide new resources to help gain and further strengthen Amcors position in the flexible packaging market.

