Asia Pacific Blister Packaging Market Growth Opportunities and Future Scope 2021| Uflex Limited, Amcor Flexible India Pvt Ltd., Getpac India, Constantia Flexibles

The Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



Top Leading Companies of Asia Pacific Blister Packaging Market are Uflex Limited, Amcor Flexible India Pvt Ltd., Getpac India, Constantia Flexibles, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Competent Packaging Industries, Tekni-Plex Inc. and others.

Industry News and updates:

– In January 2020 – Amcor partnered with Moda to offer innovative packaging solutions. Amcor and Moda offer multiple innovative solutions in flexible packaging and are expected to provide new resources to help gain and further strengthen Amcor’s position in the flexible packaging market.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sector to Account for a Major Share

– The Asia Pacific is the third-largest pharmaceutical market in the world after North America and Europe. The healthcare and pharmaceutical sector poses a different set of demands for the blister packaging solutions, regarding insulation from external surroundings, high levels of protection, cost-effectiveness, and ease of handling.

– When drugs are packaged in blisters, adherence is improved because consumers can keep track of their medications and dosing. Moreover, the unit dosage feature of blisters reduces the risk of incorrect dosing.

– The retail-level preparation of prescription drugs is troubling pharmacists or pharmaceutical technicians. The administration of medicines in the open atmosphere of the supermarket and drug store can negatively affect sensitive drugs when they are transferred from container to container. Blister packaging can ensure the process of distribution directly to the customer.

– Protecting product integrity remains the primary goal of pharmaceutical healthcare packaging. Still, as in all areas of the packaging industry, there is continued work on cost reduction in the packaging process. Moreover, blister packed medicines can prove to be very helpful for the transportation of medicines over long distances.

China to Hold a Significant Share



– The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry holds the dominant share of the blister packaging market in the region, particularly China, as China is the world’s one of the largest pharmaceutical market and a strategic priority for most global players. The country is the largest producer of an active pharmaceutical ingredient in the world. The consumer goods sector is also expected to contribute a significant market share over the forecast period.

– According to the China Chamber of Commerce, in 2019, China exported 10.12 million tonnes of APIs, up 8.83% year-on-year. China exports APIs to 189 countries and regions, mainly in Asia, Europe, and North America.

– Blister packaging also provides the possibility to create a compliance pack or calendar pack by labeling the prescription, to which patients can easily adhere. Further, China’s massive investments in building up the pipeline of medicines and future drugs can be perceived as an excellent opportunity for the growth of blister packaging in the country.

This Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

