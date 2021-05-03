Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market Share to Cross USD 13 billion in 2018,

The market share of the Baby formula for Asia-Pacific was projected at USD 13 billion in 2018, with an anticipated CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2030 to reach USD 28 billion. Nutrition is among the most important factors influencing the development and growth of a kid. A differentiated selection of products from varying variety of infant formulas to child food products is included in the Baby formula market. The Fed, Drug and Cosmetic Act states that the formula for children is a nutritional food that is fed entirely to infants due to computation of the nutritional characteristics of milk of mothers and/or a substitute for milk in its entirety or part.

Infant formula includes infant milk, specialized Baby milk, and milk for babies and toddlers. Baby milk also contains nutrients, minerals, and vitamins required for Baby and young children’s general growth. Additionally, the doctor now recommends infant formula for breast milk feeding options. The formula for the infant refers to the diet of a Baby which is only provided to children on the basis that such formulae are a replication of the nutritional characteristics of human milk or are a complete or partial substitution for human milk. It also provides vitamins and nutrients which resist diseases induced by iron deficiency, such as anemia. In addition to the probiotic called Bifidobacterium Lactis, different kinds of infant formula are augmented with disease prevention such as diarrhea, easy colic, and reducing the lower the incidence of food allergies.

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market: Key Players

Abbott

Arla Foods Amba

Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd.

Danone

Nestle S.A.

Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC)

Perrigo Company Plc

Heinz Baby

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF)

Other Prominent Players

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market: Segments

Infant milk category is anticipated to stay dominant in the forecast period, based on type, and has led to the market share as regards Asia – Pacific Baby formula for 2018. This is attributable to the rise in the number of women in the workplace who want their baby’s mostly infant milk since they cannot always have breastfeeding choices. Also, a lot of women work again shortly after birth, which means that they want to feed their babies with substitutes such as formula milk.

Carbohydrate category was dominant in 2018 depending on the ingredient as carbohydrate is the key factor of growth and nutrition for the infant. It is required that infants consume nutrient-dense carbohydrates to maximize their growth and retain a healthy body weight, which is anticipated to further promote segment production. In 2018, the supermarket section gained in the Asia-Pacific formula market the highest share through distribution. This is because the accessibility of a wide range of consumables under a unified platform, sufficient parking space, and comfortable operating times means that supermarkets are getting popular. Also, increased urbanization, a spike in the working-class population, and better rates fuel supermarket prominence in developing and developed countries.

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the Acceptance of Recon Management

Increasing awareness about Baby formulas providing babies’ stable growth & development of infants, enhances cognitive performance & growth, protects them from allergies, and promotes the gastrointestinal health and immunity are major drivers of the growth of Baby formula markets in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the rise in the population of the medium-income groups in developing nations contributes immensely to growth in the demand in the market, due to their high purchasing capacity and affordability of the formulas. Moreover, fast development has brought about a change in people’s lifestyles. In recent decades, for example, China and India have seen a massive population explosion providing compensatory business growth opportunities for the market. The growth of the Asian-Pacific Baby formula market has resulted from creative packaging to affect buying behavior, rising discretionary income, and increasing demand for suitable nutrition.

Restraint

High costs

Global demand for infants’ formulas has been limited by strict rules on infant formula products and high prices on ready to eat infant formulas and milk formulas. Another factor that is anticipated to impede target market growth over the forecast period is the low period life of infant formulas. The research on breastfeeding that can reduce the occurrence of meningitis, respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases, and disorders such as asthma and allergies in babies is rising. For households of India and other Asia Pacific developing nations that have polluted metropolitan cities, this is especially essential. Delhi is the most contaminated city in the world, and the atmosphere of other metropolises isn’t any better. Breast-milk is anticipated to help to protect children in comparison to artificial breast milk. It is also a significant factor to consider for premature Baby parents, who may have under developing organ systems at birth, along with the weak immune system that only gets boosted with mother’s milk.

The Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula market report also contains analysis on:

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula market Segments:

By Type Infant Milk Follow-on Milk Specialty Baby Milk Growing-up Milk

By Ingredient Carbohydrate Fat Protein Minerals Vitamins Others

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets Supermarkets Pharmacy/Medical Store Specialty Stores Hard Discounter Store E-commerce Cross-border E-commerce B2C Others



