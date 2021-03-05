Asia-Pacific Aviation Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Dassault Group

The Asia-Pacific Aviation Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific aviation market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.5%, during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Aviation Market are Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Dassault Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Rostec State Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, United Aircraft Corporation, The Boeing Company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. and Other

Key Market Trends

The Commercial Aircraft Segment to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Aviation Market during the Forecast Period

The aviation market in the Asia-Pacific region is dominated by the commercial aircraft segment, driven by the number of commercial airline passengers. Growth in tourism has also been defining the state of the commercial aviation market in the region. Countries, like Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore, among others, have been attracting massive passengers from various areas around the world, making the airlines introduce new routes to offer better connectivity. The region had the highest commercial aircraft deliveries in 2018, with many airlines in the region ordering commercial aircraft mainly throughout the year.

However, the two incidents involving the crash of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have raised concerns all over and have forced Boeing to temporarily ground all its 737 MAX aircraft. Such events can affect the supply chain associated with the particular aircraft model and can have a negative impact on the commercial aircraft market. Lion Air whose 737 MAX aircraft crashed had cancelled all of its 737 orders, following official reports that the faults were in the certification of the aircraft and corrective measures were neglected by Boeing even though it was aware of the faults.

China to Have the Highest Market Share during the Forecast Period

China is expected to be the largest aviation market by the end of the forecast period. The commercial segment has the largest airlines in the world in terms of revenue and the number of passengers carried. China has experienced double-digit growth rates over the past two decades in the commercial aviation market. The country’s continuous growth in the middle-class population has increased the number of travelers affording air travel, thereby, helping the market growth. Also, in the military segment, China has been deploying a large number of aircraft, in line with its plans to strengthen its airborne military capabilities. Thus, with continuous procurements in both commercial and military segments, the country’s market is expected to be the largest in the region.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

