Asia-Pacific Aviation Infrastructure Market by Technology Advancements and Growth Analysis 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Aviation Infrastructure Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Aviation Infrastructure investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia-Pacific Aviation Infrastructure Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Aviation Infrastructure market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like GMR Group, JLL Inc., GVK Industries Limited, Turner Construction Company, AECOM Limited, Beijing Jinghang Airport Engineering Co., Ltd, JALUX Inc., DLF Limited Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

Some of the prominent players in the Asia Pacific Aviation Infrastructure Market are GMR Group, GVK Industries Limited, JLL Inc., AECOM Limited, Turner Construction Company. Major players are focusing on the constant development of the workforce to execute the on-time completion of infrastructure development projects. Aviation Infrastructure development companies have to work in close synergy with airport authorities to improve airport operations by understanding barriers and requirements, which will help them in their growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

– In the Asia-Pacific, the passenger and freight traffic is increasing, thus boosting the number of aircraft being handled by airports. This is propelling the demand for efficient and better ground handling systems and infrastructure at terminals. Due to the growing number of air passengers, several airports in the region are struggling with capacity management and other issues.

– The airport infrastructure market in smaller cities in countries such as India and China is expected to witness growth owing to the efforts of the government to promote air travel. As modern airports are being constructed with more terminal gates, longer runways, and advanced air traffic control systems, a rise in demand for these infrastructure components is expected to propel the Aviation Infrastructure Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Airport Segment Is Expected To Dominate The Market During Forecast Period

By airport type, the commercial airport segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The commercial air passenger traffic is witnessing a large growth in Asia-Pacific currently and is also expected to continue significant growth during the forecast period. The air freight transportation is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In this regard, airport authorities are investing in the development of existing infrastructure by construction of new terminals or restructuring the existing ones. For instance, the plan to construct new terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport has been announced by the Sri Lankan government in 2017. The construction of new terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 and it will significantly increase the passenger handling capacity of the airport by catering to nearly 20 million passengers annually. Similarly, In 2019, construction of new T2 terminal started at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru which is Indias third largest Airport. The initial phase of T2 terminal will have a built up area of more than 250,000 square kilometres and it is expected to serve nearly 25 million passengers annually on completion. Such developments are expected to augment market prospects during the forecast period.

