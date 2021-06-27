Asia Pacific Automotive Smart Key Market forecast to 2030: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2030

Asia Pacific automotive smart key market will grow by 5.5% annually with a total addressable market cap of $118.87 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising electrification in automobiles, technological advancements, as well as increasing vehicle thefts.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 48 figures, this 112-page report “Asia Pacific Automotive smart key Market 2020-2030 by Sensor Type, Technology (Asia Pacific Automotive Smart Key Market 2020-2030 by Technology (Transmitter, Capacitive, Infra-red), Application (Single-function, Multi-function), Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific automotive smart key market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific automotive smart key market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales, and Country.

Based on Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Transmitter Technology

– Capacitive Sensor Technology

– Infra-red Sensor Technology

– Other Technologies

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Single-function Smart Keys

– Multi-function Smart Keys

Based on Vehicle Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Non-electric Vehicles

– Passenger Cars

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Two-Wheelers

Electric Vehicles (EV)

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

– Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

– Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Based on Mode of Sales, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– OEM

– Replacement

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Application, and Mode of Sales over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific automotive smart key market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alpha Corp

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA HUECK

Honda Lock MFG. CO. LTD

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

HYUNDAI Mobis Co. Ltd.

Minda Corp Ltd.

SILCA SPA

South East (Fujian) Motor Corporation Ltd.

TOKAI Rika Co. Ltd.

TOYOTA Motor Corp

United Technologies Corporation

Valeo SA

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

