Asia-Pacific Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches  Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – Bimba Manufacturing Company, Comus International, Coto Technology, GE-Ding Information Inc.

Asia-Pacific Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Asia-Pacific Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Asia-Pacific Reed Sensors Switches Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5 % during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Asia-Pacific Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Market are Bimba Manufacturing Company, Comus International, Coto Technology, GE-Ding Information Inc., Littlefuse Inc., Hamlin Electronics, PIC GmbH, OKI Sensor Device Corporation, Reed Relays and Electronics India Ltd. and others.

Regional Outlook of Asia-Pacific Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

In October 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announces the launch of new position and speed sensor in their sensor’s category. Through this launch, the company will expand its product portfolio in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Electric Cars Adoption Driving Growth

Owing to the increasing pollution levels in the region, the governments are spending heavily on attracting demand for the eco-friendly electric vehicles in the region by giving financial benefits to the EV buyers and making required infrastructure available for them so they can charge the vehicle during long distance travels.

In February 2020, Indian Government is planning to set up 2600 charging stations in four major cities having million plus population. The government aims at 400,000 plus charging stations by the end of 2026.

Electric Vehicles have a range of around 250-300 Kms on a full charged battery. To ensure minimal charging time, 16-32 Amps may be required for charging. For high current charging, it is very important that the mating of the contacts inside the connectors not only conform to requirements but also ensure that they provide a complete lock-in so charging problems don’t occur. To aid in good mating of connectors, reed sensors are built into the charging sockets of electric cars and a magnet is provided at the end of the charging cable. This ensures that a correct locking signal is passed on to the charging circuit to trigger start of the charging.

