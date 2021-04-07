Asia Pacific Automotive Plastics Market Growth during the Forecast Period, 2020-2024

By 2024, the Asia Pacific automotive plastics market share is projected to surpass $25 billion, supported by the pressing environmental concerns, the increased preference for light weight vehicles, and the surging purchasing power of individuals in Asia Pacific.

With the commendable resilience exhibited by the automotive industry in Asia Pacific during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for automotive plastics is expected to take wing gradually due to the necessity to focus on weight reduction of vehicles.

The integration of ABS automotive plastics has been gaining ground amongst leading manufacturing plants in the region, pushing the overall Asia Pacific automotive plastics market forecast. The five trends accelerating the industry forecast are as follows:

Demand for automotive plastics across India to amplify

By 2024, the industry share from the automotive plastics market in India, across electrical component applications, is expected to exceed $845 million. The surging demand across the component application has been responsible for the growing demand for automotive plastics. The upsurge in the consumption of automobiles in the country has also been eliciting more demand for these plastics.

According to the Indian National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, by 2026, India is set to claim the position of the third largest automotive market worldwide in terms of volume. With the manufacturers scaling up their production to meet the demands for commercial & passenger vehicles, two wheelers, three wheelers, as well as quadricycles, the APAC automotive plastics market outlook is certain to soar.

Japan might emerge as an industry leader

The PVC based automotive plastics industry in Japan is expected to gain considerable momentum, surging at a 9.5% CAGR through 2024. The materials are utilized with the deployment of ABS plastics and polypropylene across numerous automotive application areas including dashboards, arm rests, door panels, seating, among other interior parts. They are also utilized in the manufacturing of exterior components to reduce unnecessary weight, ensuring that the Asia Pacific automotive plastics market size progresses further.

Notable expansion of South Korea market

The polymethylmethacrylate-based automotive plastics industry in South Korea has been expanding at a substantial pace in the past few years. Several manufacturers have been thoroughly processing their automotive plastic as well as polymer automotive components via injection molding test installations. This is because the utilization of injection molding facilities can ensure high productivity of the R&D units of automakers.

Power train applications in Indonesia

The growing demand from the power trains segment has been generating high revenue for the automotive plastics market in Indonesia. The industry in the region is anticipated to surge at a favorable CAGR of over 12% through 2024, driven by the increasing deployment of these materials by manufacturers in the production of suction pipes, transmission oil pans, seal rings, air intake manifolds, and air ducts.

China to register remarkable growth

With pressing concerns pertaining to environmental protection and fierce competition driving the Chinese automotive industry, technological transformation and innovation are being fortified by the leading industry players. To this end, the China market for polypropylene based automotive plastics is projected to rise at a 10% CAGR between 2018 and 2024.

BASF, Borealis, Adient, Celanese, and Bayer are some prominent manufacturers of automotive plastics in Asia Pacific.

