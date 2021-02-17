automotive parts packaging market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 961.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,484.3 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The demand for aftermarket automotive parts is flourishing the growth of the automotive parts packaging market. Moreover, the emergence of several new carmakers in the electric vehicle market is anticipated to boost automotive parts packaging market growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is a global automotive hubs. China accounts for approximately 30% of passenger car production globally. Lower cost of labor wages and availability of skilled workers in the region hands competitive advantage to the region for the manufacturing of automobiles.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major Key Players Covered in This Report:

CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd.

DS Smith Plc

Signode Packaging Systems

Ckdpack Packaging Inc.

The Nefab Group

Mondi Group

Schoeller Allibert

ASIA PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE PARTS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Pallets

Crates

Cartons

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Others

By Packaging Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Component

Battery

Cooling Systems

Lighting Component

Engine Component

Electricals

Others

By Country

South Korea

China

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The research on the Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging market.

