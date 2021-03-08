Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis by Forecast to 2027 | DSV A/S, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Automotive logistics market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 87.59 Bn in 2018 to US$ 170.24 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 7.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The increase in the number of manufacturing units for automobile and strategic partnerships among logistics providers and automobile manufacturers are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive logistics market. Moreover, the automobile manufacturers pose substantial business opportunities for automotive logistics providers, which in turn is anticipated to boost the automotive logistics market growth in the near future. The automotive industry has been one of the prime contractors of logistics companies over the years, and the latter has benefitted massively from the automotive industry. The automotive industry players continuously engage themselves in partnering with logistics partners to transport their components as well as finished vehicles from one location to another. With the increasing partnerships, automobile manufacturers and component manufacturers are facilitated with better control in managing inbound as well as outbound transportation service, shorter lead times, and timely deliveries.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market.

