Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Lighting Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

Asia Pacific automotive exterior lighting market will grow by 6.7% over 2020-2026 with a total addressable market cap of $127.04 billion in the fast-growing region. The sales volumes of automotive exterior lighting systems in this region will advance to 910.2 million units in 2026.

Highlighted with 41 tables and 72 figures, this 130-page report “Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Lighting Market 2020-2026 by Technology, Product, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Autonomy, Sales Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific automotive exterior lighting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historical studies covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific automotive exterior lighting market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Product, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Autonomy, Sales Channel, and Country.

Based on Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Halogen

– Xenon

– LED

Based on Product, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Headlamps

– Rear Lighting

– Sidelights

– Other Exterior Lightings

Based on Vehicle Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

– Economy Vehicles

– Mid-priced Vehicles

– Luxury Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Autonomy, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Conventional Vehicles

– Autonomous Vehicles

Based on Sales Channel, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– OEM

– Aftermarket

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue/volume data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, Product, and Vehicle Type over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend: and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific automotive exterior lighting market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Bosch

Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Exterior Lighting System

Flex-N-Gate

Flextronics International

GE Lighting

Gentex Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

Infineon Technologies

Johnson Electric Holdings

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Osram Licht AG

Pacific Insight Electronics

Phoenix Lamps Division

SCHOTT

Shanghai Sunlight Enterprise

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Valeo

