Asia-Pacific Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BWI Group, Mando Corporation

The Asia-Pacific Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BWI Group, Mando Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, WABCO and Other

Key Market Trends

Autonomous Emergency Braking System Poised to Drive Market Growth

For four wheelers, research indicates ABS is quite useful, reducing the overall crash-involvement rate by 6% in passenger cars and by 8% in LTVs for non-fatal crashes, which is statistically significant.

In 2-wheelers, 93% of motorcycle falls worldwide could have been avoided or the severity of the accident might have been less. Also, reducing fatal and severe injuries to motorcycle drivers by 8 to 10% suggests that ABS might reduce the number of crash victims especially on wet pavements, improving overall vehicle stability during braking, preserving the ability to steer, and reducing stopping distances on surfaces

Earlier, LIDAR sensors of camera systems were only able to detect cars and only able to autonomously brake sufficiently to avoid a collision with a relative velocity of around 15 kph and termed as City-AEB or low-speed AEB. However, with growing advancements in the ABS market, object recognition of more modern systems now includes PTWs, pedestrians, and cyclists who can operate faster. They can, therefore, detect obstacles at higher travel speeds. Thus, the Autonomous Emergency Braking System could drive the future growth of the market.

India Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Asia-Pacific market

In 2019, India sold a total of 21.18 million two-wheelers. It has now surpassed China and is the largest market for two-wheelers. Also, most of these 2-wheelers are sold to a cost-conscious market. However, with ABS technology becoming more affordable and government mandating automakers to install an ABS without an option not to purchase it, the market will experience higher growth.

In late 2019, the Road transport ministry of India has already made it mandatory for all cars and mini-buses to install an anti-lock braking system (ABS). Similarly, mandating automakers to fix the ABS in all new vehicles of the existing models from April 2019.

India tops the list for deadly road accidents globally, with 1.51 lakh people killed in 4.67 lakh accidents in 2018. Moreover, 30% of the reported accidents were related to Trucks and buses. 77% of these accidents were due to collision, loss of control, or lane departure. This resulted in India making ABS compulsory on all new models of commercial vehicles starting April next, an endeavor aimed at making the countrys notoriously accident-prone roads safer.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

