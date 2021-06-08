Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle Market Key Challenges, Frontiers of Growth & Forecast upto 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Automated guided vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,178.99 million by 2028. The increasing implementation of automation in various industries is boosting the growth of the market.

Automated guided vehicles also known as autonomous guided vehicles or self-guided vehicles are driverless vehicles that are used for handling materials or as load carriers in warehouse, manufacturing facility or distribution centre. Automated guided vehicles are used for various applications such as transportation of raw material or finished goods, for work in process, or lifting and handling of products.

Asia-Pacific region has witnessed high growth in manufacturing facilities; new market players are investing due to availability of affordable resources. Moreover, the region is witnessing high growth in automation, digitalization and connected systems which is increasing the need of advanced technology such as automated guided vehicles. Moreover, the high maintenance and initial investment acts as major restraint for the automated guided vehicle market.

This automated guided vehicle market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Scope and Market Size

The automated guided vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, navigation technology, battery type, application and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into tow vehicles, unit load carriers, forklift trucks, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicle and others. In 2021, tow vehicles segment is dominated and forklift trucks segment is expected to grow at higher rate as forklift trucks generates larger revenue for the market.

On the basis of navigation technology, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into magnetic guidance, laser guidance, vision guidance, optical tape guidance, inductive guidance and others. In 2021, magnetic guidance segment holds the largest market share in navigation technology segment as it provides cost effective solution.

On the basis of battery type, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into lead, lithium ion, nickel based and others. In 2021, lead segment account for the highest market share in battery type segment as these are the most used product.

On the basis of application, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into work in process, handling raw materials, pallet handling, final product handling, container handling, roll handling, trailor loading and others. In 2021, work in process segment is dominating segment in application type due to the growing requirement for continuous movement of goods during the manufacturing process in each industry.

On the basis of industry, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into manufacturing, logistics, retail, food & beverages, healthcare, paper & printing, tobacco, chemical and others. In 2021, manufacturing segment dominates the industry segment owing to major companies in the region which have large manufacturing plants and assembly.

Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle Market Country Level Analysis

Automated guided vehicle market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, navigation technology, battery type, application and industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automated guided vehicle market report are Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

China is dominating the market in Asia-Pacific region due to the presence of large number of manufacturing facilities in the region. China being the third in the list in battery type in Asia-Pacific automated guided vehicle market and is the growing market as now battery manufacturing companies is investing heavily in the manufacturing plants and also in research and development industry in the country.

The country section of the automated guided vehicle market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Automated Guided Vehicle

The automated guided vehicle market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in automated guided vehicle and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the automated guided vehicle market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Automated Guided Vehicle Market Share Analysis

Automated guided vehicle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific automated guided vehicle market.

The major players covered in the automated guided vehicle market report are System Logistics S.p.A. (a subsidiary of Krones AG)., SCAGLIA INDEVA s.p.a., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Konecranes, Guangdong Jaten Robot & Automation Co.,Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, Scott, Oceaneering International, Inc., Dematic (a subsidiary of KION GROUP AG), Daifuku Co., Ltd., JBT, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Fritz SCHÄFER GmbH & Co KG and Kollmorgen (a subsidiary of Danaher) among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of automated guided vehicle market.

For instance,

In February 2020, SCAGLIA INDEVA s.p.a. announced the development of two new AGV as more optimised internal transport system. The new product offers load capacity of 650 kg and are equipped with adjustable electric actuators for transportation of trolleys. The new product increased the productivity and return on investment (ROI) of the customer resulting in high customer satisfaction for the company.

In June 2020, Fritz SCHÄFER GmbH & Co KG signed a contract with C+C Krug GmbH in order to provide semi-automation to their new warehouse facility. Fritz SCHÄFER GmbH & Co KG provided with its short bin conveying system, two automated guided vehicles, Three SSI LOGIMAT Vertical Lift Modules and type WEASEL for enhancing the production facility. The new agreement led to the increased sales of the company product offerings.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for automated guided vehicle through expanded range of size.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle market.

