Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Cumulative Growth in Revenue US$ 22.27 by 2027 with CAGR value 40.9%| Says Business Market Insights

The Asia Pacific artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 17,797.42 million in 2027 from US$ 622.92 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 50.8% from 2020-2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of machine-learning algorithms and software to analyze, process and present complex medical and health care data. Artificial intelligence (AI) is field of the computer science that allows machine to do interactive functions similar to humans. The AI allow systems to do activities such as speech recognition, learning, data monitoring, data recording and more. The use of AI technology in healthcare sector decreases high healthcare costs and reduces the work burden on healthcare professionals. It has been widely used to support clinical decisions, improve workflows and predict health outcomes. Thus, wide application of AI in the healthcare sector is likely to propel the growth of the market.

Major Companies Mentioned in the Report are-

General Electric Company

Alphabet Inc.

Intel Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA CORPORATION

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Arterys Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc

ASIA PACIFIC AI CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Software Solution

Hardware

Services

By Application

Robot Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity

Dosage Error Reduction

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

Patients

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Healthcare Payers

Others

