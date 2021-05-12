Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Cumulative Growth in Revenue US$ 22.27 by 2027 with CAGR value 40.9%| Says Business Market Insights

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Cumulative Growth in Revenue US$ 22.27 by 2027 with CAGR value 40.9%| Says Business Market Insights

The Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market is growing along with the industry. AI Chip market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1.03 Bn in 2018 to US$ 22.27 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 40.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The increase in digitalization and the presence of the huge amount of data and significant adoption of advanced technologies by various industries are boosting the growth of the artificial intelligence Chip market. Moreover, the increase in integration of cloud-based computing across industries and the proliferation of edge devices are anticipated to propel AI Chip market growth in the forecast period. The availability of the massive amount of data originating from different data sources is one of the key factors driving the growth of artificial intelligence technology across the globe. The proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of the internet, the advancement of IoT, and the advent of smart homes and smart cities are some of the major reasons for the exponential increase in data generation.

Request a Sample Copy of this report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00005728

Major Companies mentioned in the Report are-

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

Regional Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA PACIFIC AI CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Segment

Data Center

Edge

By Type

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Country

South Korea

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Purchase a Copy of this Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00005728

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/