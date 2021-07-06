Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific articulated robot market is expected to grow by 13.69% in terms of robot system revenue and reach $43.57 billion by 2026, representing the largest regional market in the world. The annual shipment in this region will advance to 477.24 thousand units in 2026 with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 16.57%.

Highlighted with 20 tables and 81 figures, this 171-page report “Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

> Market Structure

> Growth Drivers

> Restraints and Challenges

> Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

> Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC articulated robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on subsystem, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

> Hardware

> Software

> Services

Based on function, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

> Soldering & Welding

> Material Handling

> Assembling & Disassembling

> Painting & Dispensing

> Milling & Grinding

> Cutting & Processing

> Others

Based on component, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

> Robot Controller Unit

> Robotic Arm

> End Effector

> Drive

> Sensors

> Power Supply

> Motors

> Others

Based on payload, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

> <20 KG

> 20-80 KG

> 80-300 KG

> >300 KG

Based on application in industrial verticals, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

> Automotive

> Electrical & Electronics

> Metal & Machinery

> Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

> Medical & Pharmaceutical

> Food & Agriculture

> Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

> Japan

> China

> South Korea

> Taiwan

> India

> Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries/regions, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC articulated robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

