Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems plc, Hanwha Defense

The report titled “Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles market is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353660/asia-pacific-armored-fighting-vehicles-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market: –General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems plc, Hanwha Defense, Patria, JSC Rosoboronexport (Rostec), Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring Fz LLC, DRDO, Kalyani Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A_, Tata Motors Limited

Industry News and Developments:

– The existent geopolitical rift, coupled with the increased threat of terrorism and cross-border infiltration, has driven the demand for the armored fighting vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region.

– Several countries in the region have initiated fleet modernization plans. Hence, several contracts are underway to replace the aging fleet of armored vehicles with newer generation vehicles in the upcoming period, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Development of Unmanned Armored Vehicles

The defense and security challenges faced by countries in the Asia-Pacific region over the past decade have resulted in governments taking substantive steps to augment military ground capabilities to defend their territorial integrity. Several countries in the Asia-Pacific region are exploring the use of optionally manned and autonomous land combat vehicles. For the past two decades, Singapore has been pursuing unmanned armored vehicle development through Project Diana, followed by the DSTA-led Project Ulysses. In 2019, the Land Systems division of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (ST Engineering) unveiled an unmanned ground combat vehicle development based on its 29-tonne tracked Next-Generation Armored Fighting Vehicle (NGAFV) platform. Likewise, India is also investing in Artificial Intelligence for unmanned tanks to prepare its armed forces for next-generation warfare. India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already developed an unmanned armored vehicle called the Muntra, an abbreviation for the “Mission Unmanned Tracked”. The new vehicle is based on the Soviet BMP-2 APC. It is currently available in three variants: Muntra-M for mine clearing, Muntra-S for surveillance, and Muntra-N operating in nuclear or chemical contaminated zones. China has also developed different models of unmanned armored vehicles and is investing billions of dollars in the advancement of AI technology. Other countries that have shown interest in the procurement of unmanned armored vehicles are Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

India is Expected to Generate High Demand During the Forecast Period

Several instances of cross-border terrorism and illegal incursions have necessitated the investment of financial and technical resources to procure or develop advanced armored vehicles. India is among the top defense spending countries in the world, and its defense spending reached USD 66.58 billion in 2018. In April 2019, the Indian government approved the procurement of 464 upgraded T-90 Bhishma MBT at the cost of approximately USD 2 billion, as part of the ground forces modernization program scheduled between 2022-2026. The Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the license acquisition from Russia, and the production responsibility was awarded to Avadi Heavy Vehicle Factory (HVF) in Tamil Nadu (India), which is under the Ordnance Factory Board, primarily to meet the needs of the Indian Army. India also plans to replace its aging T-72 tanks with new generation tanks under the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRAV) program. It is expected to induct about 1,700 units of these new tanks over the next decade.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353660/asia-pacific-armored-fighting-vehicles-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Industry:

Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Sales Overview.

Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Analysis by Application.

Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Asia-Pacific Armored Fighting Vehicles market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com