Asia-Pacific Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market 2021 Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities and Future Outlook 2025

The Asia-Pacific airport passenger screening systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market: Adacel Technologies Limited, L3Harris Technologies Inc., SITA, Indra Sistemas SA, Thales Group, Metron Aviation, Inc (Airbus SE), Leidos, Honeywell International Inc., NATS Limited, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Technological Advancements are Driving the Market Growth

The advancements in digital technologies such as IoT, biometric, facial recognition, thermal screening, etc. are driving the market growth of airport passenger screening systems in the Asia-Pacific. Many airport development authorities across the Asia-Pacific region are collaborating with technology companies and startups to make the screening process smooth and enhance customer service. For instance, Singapore’s Changi Airport collaborated with ICTS Europe and InnerEye for the development of a screening system that whitelists passengers and starts screening the passengers the moment they arrive at the airport. The whitelisted passengers, identified through facial and attire recognition faces fewer screening obstacles and checkpoints. Thus, the whole passenger screening chain can be calibrated according to the passengers. However the implementation of this technology depends on advancement in Artificial Intelligence that will require learning to differentiate between a potential threat and non-threat images. In South Korea, Smart Airport Plan is being executed at Incheon International Airport. The smart solutions implemented in the airport include walkthrough self-service screening systems, facial recognition powered SmartPass check-in and boarding, etc. In 2018, the Government of India launched Digi Yatra program that will implement facial and biometric solutions to make security screening, check-in, baggage handling and other operartions seamless for passengers. As airports continue to adopt smart solutions to enhance the airport operations, it will simultaneously generate demand for new passenger screening systems during the forecast period.

China to Exhibit Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

China is expected to exhibit significant growth in airport passenger screening systems market owing to the increase in passenger traffic, new airport development, COVID-19 control measures, etc. The air traffic in China has increased significantly in past decade owing to the rise in leisure and business tourism. China witnessed a growth of nearly 49 million additional domestic passengers in 2018. Rapid technological and IT advancements in China are also fueling the market growth of passenger screening systems at airports. In November 2019, Smith Detection announced the tie-up with Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport for trial of their HI-SCAN 6040p 2-is dual X-Ray view unit and automated tray return systems. According to SITA, nearly 88% of China’s carriers and airports wants to deploy AI programs by 2022. Currently, 27% of total airports in China has biometric boarding facility and this number is expected to go up to 66% by 2022. The large scale implementation of Blockchain, AI, biometric, and facial recognition technology is expected to drive the market growth for airport passenger screening systems in China during forecast period.

