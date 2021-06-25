Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, BEUMER Group, Kalmar Motor AB, Cavotec SA

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Airport Ground Handling Systems investments from 2021 to 2028. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems Market are John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, BEUMER Group, ADELTE Group S.L, Cavotec SA, ITW Inc., Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd., Mototok International GmbH, Tronair Inc., Kalmar Motor AB, and others.

In March 2020, Cavotec received two contracts to provide ground support equipment (GSE) and fuelling systems from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport. The orders were of worth USD 3.29 million. The development of eco-friendly and low emission products as well as the advanced ramp and passenger handling systems by the manufacturers will allow them to expand their presence in the market and increase their market share in the coming years.

Key Market Trends:

The Aircraft Handling Segment is Anticipated to Have the Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The aircraft handling segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period mainly due to the growing fleet of aircraft which has increased the flight movements in the airports of the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the current trend of using GSE (ground support equipment) that have low emissions rates and create green airports has been gaining popularity over the years. ITW GSE is one of the leading manufacturers of GPUs to the aviation industry that is reliable and most cost-efficient ground support equipment. The company has developed ITW GSE 5400 gasoline-powered GPU that runs at a variable speed to reduce NOx and other emissions at the airport. Similarly, aircraft pushback tugs and towing vehicles are undergoing modernization such as electrification and autonomous driving to reduce ground emissions, occupational hazards and operational lead times. For instance, As of October 2019, New Delhi Airport in India plans to deploy the semi-robotic Taxibot aircraft tow vehicle in the coming months. The airport plans to deploy about 15 Taxibots in the next four years. Integration of such innovations into the airport operations will enhance the performance of the airport operations and thereby propelling the demand for aircraft handling systems during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

China to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

China is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing investments in airport infrastructure in China to cater to the growing passenger traffic and aircraft movements in the country. According to IATA, China is expected to become the largest aviation market by 2022. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s Civil Aviation Development 13th Five-Year Plan, the country plans to build 74 new civil airports by 2020, taking the total to 260, up from 175 in 2010. This amounts to construction of more than eight new airports per year to cope with the surge in passengers. Also, with growth in e-commerce in the country, China is witnessing robust growth in cargo and freighter transport, which is anticipated to propel the demand for cargo handling system demand in the country. However, due to the current on-going trade war between China and the United States is anticipated to hamper this growth. In addition to this, China is a global leader in vehicle electrification and has the largest electric bus fleet in the world. The rise in demand for electric airport shuttle buses is expected to drive the growth in passenger handling segment during the forecast period.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Airport Ground Handling Systems market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Airport Ground Handling Systems market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Airport Ground Handling Systems market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Airport Ground Handling Systems report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

