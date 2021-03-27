Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems Market 2021 Global Outlook- John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, BEUMER Group, ADELTE Group S.L, Cavotec SA

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems investments from 2020 till 2025.The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, BEUMER Group, ADELTE Group S.L, Cavotec SA, ITW Inc., Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd., Mototok International GmbH, Tronair Inc., Kalmar Motor AB Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

In March 2020, Cavotec received two contracts to provide ground support equipment (GSE) and fuelling systems from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport. The orders were of worth USD 3.29 million. The development of eco-friendly and low emission products as well as the advanced ramp and passenger handling systems by the manufacturers will allow them to expand their presence in the market and increase their market share in the coming years.

Market Overview:

– The growth in air passenger traffic has made the airlines to expand their fleet size to cater to the rising demand for air travel. This resulted in increased frequency of flights or aircraft movements, which is expected to increase the demand for airport ground handling systems, so as to support ground operations.

– The privatisation of airports in emerging countries like India and Japan is anticipated to increase the investments into the procurement of advanced ground handling systems to cater to the growing passenger traffic. Therefore, the privatisation of airports is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

– The incorporation of advanced technology for airport handling with systems like electric aircraft tugs, fueling automation systems, and augmented reality (AR) glasses for ramp handling operations among others is expected to generate demand for airport ground handling systems in the future.

Key Market Trends:

The Aircraft Handling Segment is Anticipated to Have the Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The aircraft handling segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period mainly due to the growing fleet of aircraft which has increased the flight movements in the airports of the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the current trend of using GSE (ground support equipment) that have low emissions rates and create green airports has been gaining popularity over the years. ITW GSE is one of the leading manufacturers of GPUs to the aviation industry that is reliable and most cost-efficient ground support equipment. The company has developed ITW GSE 5400 gasoline-powered GPU that runs at a variable speed to reduce NOx and other emissions at the airport. Similarly, aircraft pushback tugs and towing vehicles are undergoing modernization such as electrification and autonomous driving to reduce ground emissions, occupational hazards and operational lead times. For instance, As of October 2019, New Delhi Airport in India plans to deploy the semi-robotic Taxibot aircraft tow vehicle in the coming months. The airport plans to deploy about 15 Taxibots in the next four years. Integration of such innovations into the airport operations will enhance the performance of the airport operations and thereby propelling the demand for aircraft handling systems during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Systems Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

