Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Management Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., SITA, Honeywell International Inc.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Management Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Air Traffic Management investments from 2021 to 2025. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Asia-Pacific air traffic management market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

(Avail a Flat 25% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357241/asia-pacific-air-traffic-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=28

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Management Market are Adacel Technologies Limited, L3Harris Technologies Inc., SITA, Indra Sistemas SA, Thales Group, Metron Aviation, Inc (Airbus SE), Leidos, Honeywell International Inc., NATS Limited, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., and others.

Key Market Trends:

Hardware Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

The hardware segment in the Asia-Pacific air traffic management market accounted for a major share in 2019. The ongoing large-scale airport construction and expansion activities, especially in countries like China, India, Singapore, and Vietnam among others, have generated the demand for new air traffic management hardware. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the largest number of airport construction and expansion activities during the forecast period. In addition, several airports are also replacing aging hardware equipment with new advanced equipment to enhance the efficiency of air traffic management operations. The construction of new ATC towers during the forecast period will generate demand for ATC equipment. For instance, the construction of a new ATC tower in Kolkata airport, India, is expected to be completed before the end of 2020. However, the procurement and installation of communication, surveillance, and navigation equipment will be completed by 2021. Such developments are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

China is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

During the forecast period, China is projected to dominate the market and will register the highest CAGR. The country also accounted for the highest market share among the other countries in Asia-Pacific in 2019. Between 2014-2019, China invested around USD 70 billion towards developing ground infrastructure and modernizing airports and air traffic management systems. As per IATA, China’s aviation sector is projected to surpass that of the US and become the world’s largest during the forecast period. Despite being equipped with some of the world’s largest airports, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) aims to add another 215 to reach a target of 450 by 2035. China envisions to construct an average of 14 airports annually until 2035 to help in transforming the country’s aviation industry into a strategic asset of its economy. _The construction of new airports would facilitate the creation of new routes and induction of new aircraft fleet to address the additional passenger traffic. Such developments would bolster the adoption of sophisticated air traffic management systems to ensure high levels of safety and operational efficiency in the country.

Full Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357241/asia-pacific-air-traffic-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=28

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Management market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Air Traffic Management market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Air Traffic Management market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Air Traffic Management market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Air Traffic Management report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions about Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Management market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

Purchase Full Report@:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357241?mode=su?Mode=28

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Asia-Pacific and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com