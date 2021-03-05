Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand 2021 to 2026

The Global Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific air purifier market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market are Daikin Industries Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Unilever PLC (erstwhile BlueAir AB), Dyson Ltd, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, IQAir, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Xiaomi Corp, AllerAir Industries Inc and Other

Key Market Trends



Residential Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

– Residential air purifiers are devices designed for domestic use. These devices are used to remove harmful contaminants from the air in the room. These contaminations mainly include but are not limited to dust, pollens, and smoke.

– Air pollution is a major growing risk factor for ill-health in the region, contributing significantly to the disease burden. Both rural and urban areas are affected by poor air quality. Many cities in the region are suffering from dangerous air pollution levels due to the increasing industrial activities, which is likely going to drive the air purifier market in the region.

– In 2019, the total carbon dioxide emission in Asia-Pacific was about 17269.5 million tonnes (MT), which was higher than the region released in 2018, 16863.3 MT. The increase in carbon dioxide emission in the region reflects the fact that the region is dependent on the usage of coal, crude oil, and natural for the various purposes in which when burnt releases carbon dioxide and other harmful gases into the atmosphere.

– In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on addressing household air pollution in India, by the government and other stakeholders. Several government initiatives have been launched in the past few years to reduce air pollution. This is likely going to drive the air purifier market in the country.

– Hence, owing to the above points, the residential segment is likely to dominate the Asia-Pacific air purifier market during the forecast period.

China Expected to Dominate the Market

– China, due to the rapidly increasing energy demand and an increasing number of commercial and industrial operations which causes the release of a large number of harmful gases and pollutants into the air. The country is likely to be the largest market for the air purifier in Asia-Pacific.

– Moreover, from the past two decades, China has been instrumental in driving the manufacturing sector globally. The country is a global leader in the steel, chemical, power, and cement industries, and is among the top players in the petrochemical and refining industries. Such industries mostly release a vast amount of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases into the atmosphere, which may cause several health-related issues.

– In 2019, China’s coal consumption was 81.67 Exajoules, which was about 66.8% of the total coal consumption of the Asia-Pacific. China’s increasing share of coal consumption, which releases carbon dioxide and other gasses on burning, directly affects the air quality of the country and is likely to drive the air purifier market in the country.

– Rapid industrialization and urbanization are leading to high pollution levels in major cities across China. The Ministry of Environmental Protection imposed stringent anti-pollution targets on 28 cities around Beijing, increasing the number of air purifiers’ installations in most residential, commercial, and industrial buildings across these cities.

– Hence, owing to the above points, China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific air purifier market during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market Report:

Detailed overview of Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market

Market Changing Asia-Pacific Air Purifier market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Asia-Pacific Air Purifier market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Asia-Pacific Air Purifier industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

