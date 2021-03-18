Asia-Pacific Agricultural Sensors Market 2021: Demand, Growth Analysis and Industry Outlook –2026

The Asia-Pacific Agricultural Sensors Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific agricultural sensors market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Players:

Trimble Inc., Pycno, Konica Minolta Inc., Ningbo Fujin garden irrigation equipment Co. Ltd, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas Sl, Vegetronix Inc., Caipos Gmbh, TekBox Digital Solutions Vietnam Co. Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Farm Mechanization Rates

The Asian agricultural sector underwent a groundbreaking revolution in terms of the adoption of smart farming practices in recent years. Although the advent of sensor-based technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) llular devices, gear tooth sensor-based irrigation and fertilization equipment, and valve position sensors, is relatively new in the domain. Chinas contribution rate to its agricultural science and technology progress serves as an indicator of the country’s revitalization strategy in terms of agricultural modernization. The country witnessed a rise from 48.0% in 2005 to 59.2% in 2019 (Ministry of Science and Technology, China). Similarly, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, the rate of mechanization in crop cultivation and harvest rose exponentially, from 32.5% in 2003 to 70.0% in 2019. Therefore, the rapidly increasing rate of adoption of smart agricultural practices, with a simultaneously aligned high farm mechanization rate, is projected to drive the agricultural sensors market in China, thereby driving the Asia-Pacific sensors market during the forecast period. _

China Dominates the Market



China dominates the Asia-Pacific agricultural sensors market, followed by Japan, Australia, and India. The Chinese government invested in revolutionizing its agriculture sector. With various policies, such as the Guiding Opinions of the State Council on Actively Promoting the “Internet Plus Action (2015) and National Rural Revitalization Strategic Plan (2018-2022), the country is encouraging its farmers to adopt digitalized farming methods that depend heavily on sensors. _A growing trend in Australian agriculture is the deployment of IoT sensors to track the health of livestock. Since greenhouse gases emissions from livestock is one of the major contributors to global warming, extensive research and trials are being employed to measure greenhouse emissions. According to the Remote Sensing Technology Center of Japan, in recent years, typhoons, localized downpours, droughts, and other extreme forms of weather phenomena tended to occur with greater frequency in the country, which necessitates robust action plan on food price volatility and agricultural outputs. This action plan includes various measures, such as use of remote sensing from satellites to improve predictions of crop production and weather forecasts. Although Internet of Things (IoT)-based agriculture is still nascent in India, mushrooming startups and Indias food security concerns are likely to drive the market of sensors during the forecast period

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

