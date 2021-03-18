Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbial Market Precise Outlook 2021- BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Corteva Agriscience, Arysta Life Science Limited

The Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbial Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbials Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355165/asia-pacific-agricultural-microbial-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=68

Key Players:

BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Corteva Agriscience, Arysta Life Science Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, Syngenta AG, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Nufarm Limited, Koppert B.V., Isagro Asia Agrochemicals Ltd., Lallemand Plant Care, Marrone Bio Innovations and others.

Key Market Trends

Popularity of Organic Farming

Organic farming represents a unique and fast-growing segment of the food industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Being less harmful than synthetic pesticides, microbial pesticides typically affect only the target pest and other organisms closely related to it, as against broad-spectrum conventional pesticides, which can be harmful to other organisms, such as birds, insects, and mammals. As of 2017, the area of organic agricultural land in Asia-Pacific was at 6.1 million hectares, which is 0.4 % of the total agricultural area in the region. Between 2016 and 2017, the organic area in Asia increased by over 1.2 million hectares or 25 percent. The country with the largest organic agricultural area in China (3 million hectares) and the country with the most producers are India (having 835,000 producers). Additionally, the emerging resistance in insects is driving interest in biological alternatives. As conventional synthetic options become ineffective due to developing resistance, growers are more and more willing to try biological options. Microbial pesticides can be very effective even in small quantities and decompose quickly, which causes lower exposure levels and prevents pollution-associated problems of traditional pesticides. Consumers have become more aware of the products they consume and scrutinize the safety and quality of food products. So, when farmers use microbial pesticides in agricultural lands, they lessen the chances of toxicity that comes figuratively from synthetic pesticide usages. Innovations in the area of microbial pesticides, coupled with a growing consumer awareness about the negative impact of synthetic pesticides, are projected to increase future adoption rates for these products.

China Leads the Market in the Region



The Chinese market for agricultural microbial was valued at USD 313.3 million in 2018, and it is projected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Bacteria-based microbial held the largest share of 50.0% of the market in 2018. Virus-based microbial products held the second-largest market share with 32.1%, followed by fungi with 15.5% and other microbials with 2.4%. In 2017, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture was likely to propagate the industry standard for agricultural microbial concentrate. In the intervening time, on-going research, and product registration of soil remediation microbial agent has been in full progress. In 2016, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture approved around 500 microbial agent registrations and over 470 temporary registrations. There are over 800 microbial fertilizer enterprises in China producing 9 million metric tons annually, with export of 200,000 to 3000,000 metric ton. As per Chinas 2020 fertilizer and pesticide use zero growth plan, microbial products are projected to become highly demanded products, which implies great potential for growth with wide future prospects.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355165/asia-pacific-agricultural-microbial-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbial market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbial market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbial market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbial used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Finally, the Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbial Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com