Brawl Stars is a multiplayer video game that has a thriving esports scene in the South Asian region. However, when it comes to competitive Indian gaming, the Supercell title is not that popular.

Despite the absence of Brawl Stars’ competitive scenario in the country, two Indian players proved their worth by joining Stalwart Esports. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Ashmit “Sergeant” Singh spoke about his win streak, his current roster, and more.

Sergeant’s love for Brawl Stars and his journey in the esports world

Q. Tell us more about your journey in the gaming world. What games interested you during your early gaming days?

Sergeant: I have been into gaming since I was five. I started off playing the classic Mario on Nintendo Wii and have been hooked to gaming ever since. I have always been very competitive and gaming has really helped me put my drive into the show. I have always been into action games and ones that progressively become more difficult.

Q. What made you choose Brawl Stars over other popular games on mobile gaming platforms?

Sergeant: I have always been into Supercell games. The strategy and the simple yet complex design of their games have always intrigued me. Team-play and different styles of in-game have really made it a game that I enjoy playing. I could hop into this game at any point of time since a match would only go around for three minutes, I loved the short-yet-action-packed style of Brawl Stars.

Q. Despite its healthy international esports presence, Brawl Stars is not very popular in India. Why do you think that’s the case?

Sergeant: Brawl Stars has its own space in India. Games like PUBG Mobile have been targeted and focused on the Indian audience, while Brawl Stars has always been a game you can play with anyone at any point of time from around the world. The game is not India-specific, but has the southern part of Asia as one sub division. This could be one of the reasons why it is not very popular among the Indian audience.

Q. You have won eight tournaments back-to-back as part of various rosters. Which one was your most memorable tournament and why?

Sergeant: Brawl Stars Championship 2021: August SESA-ANZ Finals has to be my most memorable tournament win because it was the first time an Indian team had won an international event in this particular game and being the captain, I felt extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to lead such a great team and present India on the global stage. My teammates were all close friends, so winning that tournament was extremely delightful.

Q. From FA Tryhards to Brainy Flagship, you have been part of quite a few Brawl Stars rosters. What have you learned from your previous teams and what do you miss the most?

Sergeant: Out of all the teams I have been a part of, I have realized that being friendly to teammates is the best way to overcome your boundaries. Not only does it help you become very good at teamwork, but it also keeps the team confident, knowing that one mistake would not make them a target. I really miss my first Indian team since they were all my close friends.

Q. Can you tell us more about how you joined Stalwart Esports?

Sergeant: We originally approached Stalwart Esports for our Indian roster and due to the great support they extended, we were able to represent our nation at a global level. Stalwart Esports offered us a tremendous amount of support and helped us present ourselves professionally.

Q. You are one of the only two Indians who have qualified for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2022. How does it feel to represent your country on the international platform?

Sergeant: It feels amazing to be able to represent India at a global level and the thought of it never ceases to amaze me. The Indian players are all incredibly skilled and talented, but are held back due to lack of support. Representing my country for the first time in Brawl Stars helped me bring the limelight towards Indian players and that made me incredibly joyful.

Q. Which team are you watching out for in the Brawl Stars World Finals 2022?

Sergeant: We are watching out for ZETA Division. They became the World Champions last year and have also won the Mid-Season Invitational hosted this year. They are very mechanical and their synergy is very strong, so facing and beating them will be tough, but fun.

Q. If you had to pick one favorite Brawl Stars professional player, who would it be and why?

Sergeant: Guille from SK Gaming has to be my favorite player. He has consistently qualified for all World Finals and has been at the top of his region (Europe) for the longest time. He also stays calm and composed all the time, even during major events, and performs amazingly. That is why I really admire him as a player.

Q. If you have to give words of advice to youngsters who want to enter the world of professional gaming, what would it be?

Sergeant: Realizing that you are not the best is the first step to hitting it big. Learning from others by watching others and practicing regularly is what will make you the best. I would also suggest focusing on studies and keeping gaming as a hobby until you hit it big and are confident. Practicing smartly is always better than playing without a goal and you should keep a long term goal towards your target and focus on the micro rather than the macro aspects because consistent practice will always add up.



