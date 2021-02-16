Aseptic Paper Packaging Market 2020 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2026 | Tetra Pak International S.A.; Refresco Group; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aseptic paper packaging market are Tetra Pak International S.A.; Refresco Group; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Nampak Ltd.; SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.; Mondi; Polyoak Packaging Cape Town; WestRock Company; ELOPAK; IPI S.r.l.; Uflex Limited; Ducart Group; Gapack; Qingdao Likang Packing Co.,Ltd; Lamican International Oy; Projetif and International Paper Company among others.

Global aseptic paper packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14217.20 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the demand for hygienic packaging solutions from the food & beverages industry.

Aseptic paper packaging is a flexible method of packaging liquids, or liquid-based contents in a hygienic sustainable packaging product. The major benefit of this method of packaging is it ensures a greater shelf-life for the content while not requiring the product to be refrigerated. It also ensures that the integrity and original characteristics of the contents are retained over a longer period of time.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for consumer-friendly/on-the-go packaging of products for beverages is driving the growth of the market

Ease in disposing, lower cost of production and ease of packaging operations is expected to augment growth of the market

Growth in demand for lightweight flexible offerings for dairy, beverages end-users is also expected to have a positive effect on the market

Benefits such as eco-friendly and sustainable method of packaging is also expected to augment growth of the market

Presence of alternate packaging solutions is expected to restrict the adoption rate of the market

Lack of recyclability methods/processes in various regions for these packaging products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Aseptic Paper Packaging Market” and its commercial landscape

By Paper Type (Bleached, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard),

Thickness Type (Less than 240um, 240-260um, 260-280um, More than 280um),

Packaging Structure Type (3 Layer, 4 Layer, 6 Layer, Others),

Packaging Type (Flat Top, Gable Top, Others),

End-Use (Dairy Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

The ASEPTIC PAPER PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. in partnership with Shikoku Kakoki Co.,Ltd. have developed a new method of aseptic filling for paper packaging. The new method termed as “NSATOM” is based on the new concepts supporting the filling of particles, fibers and high viscosity products in an ambient environment. The method is set to be commercialized by 2019. The growing demand for hygienic packaging alternatives and automated filling stations is one of the major factors behind the commercialization of this method

In August 2016, Weyerhaeuser Company announced that they had finalized the sale of their liquid packaging board business to NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. for USD 285 million. NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. is expected to improve their product offerings for liquid packaging and also improve their production capacity by acquiring the mill associated with Weyerhaeuser’s business operations situated in Washington, United States

