Aseptic Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Challenges, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aseptic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global aseptic packaging market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019. Aseptic packaging includes a sterilization process wherein packaging materials are filled with contents processed at ultra-high temperature (UHT). The packaging materials are treated with irradiation, heat, and chemicals to protect the content from microbial contamination and sustain quality and hygiene. As a result, it is extensively used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preserving the nutritional content, flavor, and texture of processed products and extend their shelf life. It is also widely adopted in the pharmaceutical industry for drug sterilization over a longer period of time.

Hectic consumer lifestyles, coupled with rising consumption of frozen, processed, and ready-to-eat food items, have augmented the demand for aseptic packaging materials for prolonged shelf life and easy storage. Additionally, the growing need for safe transportation and storage of drugs, medical specimens, and reactive liquids is augmenting the demand for aseptic packaging in the healthcare sector. Self-administered injectable medicines and biotechnology-based drugs are also gaining momentum across the globe, further contributing to the market growth. The major players are launching eco-friendly and renewable aseptic packaging materials to reduce carbon footprints. Furthermore, the growing concerns towards the transmission of COVID-19 through packaging surfaces are also bolstering the demand for sterile and antiviral packaging solutions. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aseptic packaging market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aseptic packaging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, material and application.

Breakup by Type:

Cartons

Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Cans

Prefilled Syringes

Vials and Ampoules

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Amcor Plc

BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd.

Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.)

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (Packaging Finance Limited)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Tetra Laval International SA.

