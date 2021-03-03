Aseptic Packaging Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Tetra Pak International SA, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, SIG Combibloc Group, Bemis Company Inc., Schott AG

The Aseptic Packaging Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The aseptic packaging market was valued at USD 46.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 66.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.65% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The 132 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Aseptic Packaging Market: Tetra Pak International SA, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, SIG Combibloc Group, Bemis Company Inc., Schott AG, Coveris Holdings SA, DS Smith PLC, Elopak AS, Mondi PLC, Becton, Dickinson & Co

Market Overview:

– Aseptic packaging is generally seen as a strong substitute for canning and the use of preservatives for increasing shelf life. Though there is a requirement for high initial investment for material and packaging machinery that is specific to this process, the ROI achieved due to the reduced cost of cold chain logistics and distribution as well as preservatives has allowed manufacturers to reap benefits within three to five years.

– According to the 2018 European Consumer Packaging Perceptions Survey of 7,000 shoppers, three-quarters of consumers said the environmental impact of a product’s packaging affects their purchasing decisions, and 90 % want the packaging to be easily recyclable. Thus sustainability is playing a major role in new product developments in the market. For instance, In Tetra Pak’s latest portfolio strategy, it has stated that it plans to launch fully renewable aseptic carton packaging and further develop bio-based products.

– Also, In June 2019, Lamipak launched its All Brown Board product ‘LamiNatural.’ The new product offers the lowest carbon footprint in Lamipak’s product range. One of the product’s key features is the absence of a layer of white clay coating, which exposes the unbleached paper underneath that gives the product its natural brown fiber appearance. Currently, the company is the largest exporter of aseptic packaging solutions from China.

– The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period, aided by opportunities with heat-sensitive advanced injectable and infusion therapies and trends toward self-administration of injectable drugs for chronic conditions. Prefillable syringes help eliminate dosing errors and are expected to witness the fastest gains among all aseptic packaging product types.

– The future of the market is expected to be driven by the emerging technologies in aseptic processing, such as advanced isolators, robotics, and packaging material with higher barrier properties. These emerging technologies are anticipated by the need to reduce contamination risks for sterile products and simplify packaging processes

– Due to the spread of COVID-19, the market is witnessing tremendous growth. Due to lockdown, customers shifted to online retail as well as the panic stocking, which led to an increase in demand for essential food items such as milk, baby food, and vegetables. Moreover, concerns regarding food hygiene due to Covid-19 is increasing the demand for aseptic packaging. In the coming years, the customers would prefer disposable packaging to prevent themselves from more diseases, which would compel the vendors to think on the lines of sustainable aseptic packaging.

Milk and Other Dairy Beverages in Beverage to Drive the Market Growth

– The dairy sector has witnessed a strong growth, mainly driven by the consumer preference for protein-heavy diets compared to carbohydrates. Milk is the most consumed dairy product in the world. The milk available in a bottle, packed with the current processing technology, has a shelf-life between 10 and 21 days when stored at 4-8C. With the advent of processes like UP and UHT, the shelf life of packaged milk was extended up to a year without refrigeration. This has been a significant driver for aseptic packaging across the milk production sector.

– Also, Yogurts have witnessed increased usage, especially in Asian countries. For instance, according to a combined study by PMMI, Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association, Italian Manufacturers of Automatic Packing and Packaging Machinery, and the Processing Packaging Machinery Trade Association, the sales of plain yogurt in China are anticipated to witness a CAGR of 26% through 2020, followed by India, registering a CAGR of 16%. While PET bottles allow brands to differentiate themselves from competitors on store shelves, there is a significant focus on food safety due to contamination.

– This has resulted in the implementation of sterilizing techniques to increase the microbial security of their critical processes, eliminating airborne microorganisms from the immediate environment of the sensitive dairy product. For instance, aseptic carton packaging has helped enable better packaging and distribution, preserving the shelf life for extended periods.

– Another factor driving the market is the uneven milk production across regions. There is difficulty in shipping cold products and limited cold storage in developing markets, and aseptic packaging has been able to offer a convenience that has made them instantly popular in the packaging industry. Therefore, the aseptic packaging market for these products is expected to grow, as a large share of aseptic beverage packaging is consumed by dairy beverage packaging.

– Additionally, The market is witnessing exponential growth nowadays due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. This is because people are buying food items in bulk, which have a long shelf life, thus replying on aseptic packaging. Additionally, due to people staying at home, the consumption of ready-made alcohol cocktails and canned tea/coffee, is also on the rise.

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth



– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing aseptic packaging markets, owing to the massive adoption of the technology, coupled with increasing concerns regarding product safety and shelf-life. China is also emerging as one of the dominating countries, even at the global level.

– The sale of aseptic packages proliferated in China, registering a sales volume of about 80 billion units over the period 2013-2016. According to the USDA, China’s demand for imported dairy products is expected to increase. However, China’s retaliatory tariffs on US dairy products are expected to make it difficult for US dairy companies to take advantage of this situation, thus, opening up an opportunity for local vendors.

– China has invested more in the development of aseptic packaging technology and equipment. Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai, Wenzhou, and Ningbo produce aseptic packing machines of paper boxes, plastic cups, equipment, and packaging materials of ultra-high temperature sterilization. China has remained one of Tetra Pak’s major markets. However, with local enterprises entering into the aseptic packaging industry, Tetra Pak’s shares in the Chinese market have reduced.

Competitive Landscape

The aseptic packaging market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring startups working on aseptic packaging to strengthen their product capabilities.

– February 2019 – Sealed Air Corporation acquired MGM’s flexible packaging business. MGM is a privately held company headquartered in Manila, the Philippines. Founded in 1982, MGM specializes in printing and laminating and provides flexible food packaging materials for consumer-packaged goods markets in Southeast Asia. The company also exports to and supports companies in Australia, Brunei Darussalam, and New Zealand. Sealed Air plans to leverage MGM’s expertise to expand its printing and lamination capabilities and better serve customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

