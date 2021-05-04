Aseptic Packaging Market 2021 Emerging Factors, Segments, Sales, Profits and Future Outlook till 2023

Aseptic packaging is customized manufacturing process where in pharmaceutical, food, and other contents are sterilized separately from packaging. Further, the packaged contents are inserted into a container in sterile environment. The packaging process in executed in extremely high temperatures in order to maintain freshness. Also, high temperature ensures no contamination from microorganisms.

The aseptic packaging process is widely used in food and beverages industry for packing various food products such as tomatoes, milk, pudding, soup, and several other food items.

The packaging method has wide application array in pharmaceutical industry. The method ensures that medicines are not contaminated with harmful bacteria.

Registering growth in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry, the global aseptic packaging market is anticipated to grow in parallel.

In addition, application of aseptic packaging reduces the overall packaging cost. Manufacturers do not require to use any kind of preservatives. The sterilization process provides protection against bacteria. Also, it helps manufacturers to use chemical free ingredients.

Hence, the aseptic packaging market is likely to witness upsurge in demand in coming years.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Analyst’s Estimations

The radical manner in which urbanization has occurred in the emerging economies of China and India in the past decade has been a boon for the food, beverage, and dairy industries. These two countries house more than one-third of the world’s population and a significant part of them are now demanding packaged eatable and drinkable products, that too aseptically – ensuring preservation from environmental contamination while being preservative-free. According to the findings of this business intelligence study, the demand in the global aseptic packaging market will propagate at an impressive CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. In terms of revenue, the global aseptic packaging market has been estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 80.49 billion by 2024, mounting from the market’s evaluated worth of US$ 41.31 billion as of 2017.

Apart from the growing demand for adequately packaged food products from the Asian emerging economies, developed countries in the western parts of the world are also expected to sustain a consistent demand in the aseptic packaging market in the near future, which can be attributed to higher awareness levels regarding the benefits. Advent of eco-friendly aseptic packaging, decreasing cost, and ease in handling are some of the other drivers of this market.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry is also foreseen to emerge as an end-use segment that will increment the demand in the aseptic packaging market over the forecast period of this report, i.e. 2017 to 2024. On the other hand, complexity of the manufacturing process is anticipated to be a mild restraint over the progress of the aseptic packaging market going forward. This report also highlights and analyzes market opportunities such as rising awareness regarding the side-effects caused by alternate packaging methods that use preservatives.

Pharmaceutical and Dairy Industries Key End-users

Assessing the potential of demand coming from the end use industries of pharmaceutical, food, beverages, dairy, and others such as personal care – this report has identified pharmaceutical and dairy product manufacturers as the primary end users of the aseptic packaging market. By the end of 2024, the pharmaceutical aseptic packaging market is estimated to be worth US$28,110.3 million whereas dairy producers are projected to generate a demand of value US$24,616.6 million. Dairy products such as yogurt, milk, and cheese are highly prone to environmental-contamination and generally have low shelf-life. On the other hand, pharmaceuticals segment is expanding on the back of increasing demand for medical consumables in all regions.

The report also bifurcates the aseptic packaging market on the basis of product, into bottles including glass and plastic, cartons, bags and pouches, vials and prefilled syringes and ampoules, and others such as cups. The sub-segments of vials and prefilled syringes and ampoules constituted for a demand worth of US$13,972.1 million in 2017 and is forecasted to remain most prominent throughout the aforementioned forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Remain Most Lucrative Region until 2024

China dominated the global aseptic packaging market in 2017. The country is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for aseptic packaging in various applications and allied end-user industries. Presence of domestic producers and low cost of manufacturing due to economies of scale are anticipated to boost the market in China. As a result, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative regional market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for aseptic packaging in the food & beverages, personal care, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia are projected to be the frontrunners in terms of usage of aseptic packaging. By 2024, the Asia Pacific aseptic packaging market is estimated to produce a revenue of US$31,488.9 million, generating 39.1% of the global demand. Europe and then North America are the next two profitable regions.

The report also contains a featured section on the competitive landscape of the global aseptic packaging market, which has been detected as a fairly consolidated one. Tetra Pak, SIG Combibloc, Elopak, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company, and Schott AG have been identified as a few prominent players of this market.

