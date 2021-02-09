ASEAN Taxi Market Overview Analysis and Scope Forecast 2021 to 2025 | Grab, Gojek, TADA, Ryde, Uber

The ASEAN Taxi Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The ASEAN Taxi market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, ASEAN Taxi market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the ASEAN Taxi market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the ASEAN Taxi industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The ASEAN Taxi Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 18.7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

Competitive Landscape: Grab, Gojek, TADA, Ryde, Uber, Didi, Lyft, and others.

Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements and Traffic Congestion are Driving the Growth

ASEAN cities have jam-packed roads. With the increasing number of vehicles, the existing infrastructure is unable to meet parking for every lane. Traffic congestion mentally fatigues the individual and affects the productivity person. As a result of the ASEAN, travelers are booking taxis for daily needs.

Recent growth for taxi players such as Grab and Gojek in significantly larger cities is becoming popular. With 24/7 service, timed pick-ups and drops to designated locations and free 4G internet for the customer along with added comfort is all driving the growth of the market

Today, Taxi services are offering online systems, including mobile applications, to gain consumers. 73.3% of adults in the ASEAN region have access to the internet through their mobile phones, which is also one of the highest amongst compare to other regions. As mobile phone use has risen, the usage of smartphones for the purposes of convenient taxi booking has also increased.

Indonesia is the Largest Taxi Market

The Singaporean government has also granted an exemption of registration fees for battery-operated/electric vehicles and even an exemption to permits to E-Vehicles running on ethanol and methanol fuels. Today, Grab is the largest electric and hybrid vehicle fleet operator in Southeast Asia. Taxi companies like Grab are also pushing to move from gas to complete E-vehicles. Grab, which has today become the major service for connected users through its app by smartphones, is all set to introduce 200 BYD e6 taxis by 2025.

Similarly, HDT has plans to expand its all-electric fleet to at least 800 vehicles over the coming years. With such a wide range of options and growing government incentives towards E-vehicles, ASEAN countries will see a greater demand for EV Taxis.

While, Indonesian government plans to collaborate with the manufacturers to increase the electric vehicle fleet size in the country. In March 2018, the Indonesian government partnered with Honda to help the country reduce exhaust emissions and develop a greener environment. However, the high cost of the battery and thus of E-vehicles is the key factor hindering the growth of the market.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: –

For instance, GRAB has merged with Uber previously in ASEAN markets. Today it is the biggest app in Singapore. GRABs main rival in SG which Launched in SG in last year has already established a huge market in Indonesia and will not enter the Singapore market

