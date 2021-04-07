ASEAN Taxi Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Grab, Gojek, TADA, Ryde

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the ASEAN Taxi Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for ASEAN Taxi investments from 2021 till 2025.

ASEAN Taxi market is growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The ASEAN Taxi market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Grab, Gojek, TADA, Ryde, Uber, Didi, Lyft

Industry News And Developments:

For instance, GRAB has merged with Uber previously in ASEAN markets. Today it is the biggest app in Singapore. GRAB’s main rival in SG which Launched in SG in last year has already established a huge market in Indonesia and will not enter the Singapore market

Scope of the Report

– Various factors, including population rise along with growth in the economy, are making the ASEAN counties the fastest and also an attractive economic market to the investors. The ASEAN region includes already developed countries like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, while also developing countries with low per capita revenue like Vietnam and the Philippines, which are also to see a massive Taxi demand.

– Rise of electric cars providing the same utility as any taxi with an added benefit of reduced ill-effects on the environment is also becoming popular amongst the developing ASEAN countries. Many young engineers and entrepreneurs with experience in design and innovation see the E-Taxis industry as a massive opportunity, especially in the ASEAN markets.

Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements and Traffic Congestion are Driving the Growth

Today, Taxi services are offering online systems, including mobile applications, to gain consumers. 73.3% of adults in the ASEAN region have access to the internet through their mobile phones, which is also one of the highest amongst compare to other regions. As mobile phone use has risen, the usage of smartphones for the purposes of convenient taxi booking has also increased.

Indonesia is the Largest Taxi Market

In Singapore, new concepts such as Zero-Commission ride-hailing service is being offered by TADA. They promise stable fares throughout the day as they do not collect a commission from the drivers earning. As a result, drivers earn more, so they also don’t always look for picking customers with the highest fares. Howver, markets such as TADA is not expanding as fast as other competitors such as GRAB and GOJEk since they do not have a big marketing budget to squander due to the zero-commission model.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: ASEAN Taxi Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

