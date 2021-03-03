ASEAN Sensitive Skin Care Market Rising Demands and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025 | Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, L’Oréal SA, Johnson & Johnson, Pevonia International Inc

The ASEAN Sensitive Skin Care Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The ASEAN sensitive skin care market is projected to record a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The 100 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in ASEAN Sensitive Skin Care Market: Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, L’Oréal SA, Johnson & Johnson, Pevonia International Inc., A-DERMA, Wardah

Market Overview:

– High prevalence of sensitive skin syndrome, leading to sensory effects, such as itching, burning, stinging, tightness, and dryness among the consumers in ASEAN countries, makes it the most lucrative market for skin care brands. The common cause of sensitive skin syndrome is underlying eczema/dermatitis. Companies are expanding facilities in these countries, coupled with the launch of organic and new products, contributing to the growth of sensitive skin care products in the region.

– The growing demand for natural, organic, and halal skin care products in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia are expected to drive the growth of sensitive skin care products in the ASEAN region.

Strong Preference for International Brands over Domestic Products

Consumers in ASEAN countries, especially in Malaysia and Indonesia, prefer buying foreign-made cosmetic products rather than local products. Research shows that majority of the respondents in these countries like global brands. As consumer’s expectations and purchasing power rises, there is a growing demand for imported niche and premium brands of sensitive skin care products. The demand for imported skin care products continues to increase, along with the growth in the need for affordable premium cosmetic brands from middle-class consumers in Indonesia. Countries, like Malaysia, have a dynamic and diversified economy and continue to enjoy robust growth in consumer spending. When it comes to sensitive skin care and personal healthcare, sensitive skin care products are experiencing particularly favorable growth.

Supermarkets and Specialty Stores Most Preferred Channels of Purchase

The mass-market personal care brands from global giants, such as Unilever and Johnson & Johnson, are quite prevalent and widely available at supermarkets and hypermarkets. Thus, consumers seeking such sensitive skin care products find it convenient to shop from supermarkets or hypermarkets. Moreover, the consumers are gaining traction for specialty stores to buy sensitive skin care products, as these channels comprise better customer service and have premium products, thereby enabling consumers to make product comparisons from a wide variety of sensitive skin care products. Despite such a niche approach, specialty stores face stiff competition from online stores, in terms of product offerings and attractive discount options.

Competitive Landscape

The ASEAN sensitive skin care products market is a moderately fragmented market and comprises regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by brands like Sebamed, Simple, Cetaphil, Eau Thermale Avene, Derma 365, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. These players are increasing their investments in R&D and marketing and expanding their distribution channels to maintain their position in the market. Moreover, global players in the market are focusing on leveraging opportunities posed by the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, like Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, to expand their revenue base.

