ASEAN Sensitive Skin Care Market 2020 Production, Demand, Supply and Price Analysis – Sebamed, Simple, Cetaphil, Eau Thermale Avne

ASEAN Sensitive Skin Care Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of ASEAN Sensitive Skin Care Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The ASEAN sensitive skin care market is projected to record a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape

The ASEAN sensitive skin care products market is a moderately fragmented market and comprises regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by brands like Sebamed, Simple, Cetaphil, Eau Thermale Avne, Derma 365, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. These players are increasing their investments in R&D and marketing and expanding their distribution channels to maintain their position in the market. Moreover, global players in the market are focusing on leveraging opportunities posed by the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, like Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, to expand their revenue base.

– High prevalence of sensitive skin syndrome, leading to sensory effects, such as itching, burning, stinging, tightness, and dryness among the consumers in ASEAN countries, makes it the most lucrative market for skin care brands. The common cause of sensitive skin syndrome is underlying eczema/dermatitis. Companies are expanding facilities in these countries, coupled with the launch of organic and new products, contributing to the growth of sensitive skin care products in the region.

– The growing demand for natural, organic, and halal skin care products in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia are expected to drive the growth of sensitive skin care products in the ASEAN region.

Key Market Trends:

Strong Preference for International Brands over Domestic Products

Consumers in ASEAN countries, especially in Malaysia and Indonesia, prefer buying foreign-made cosmetic products rather than local products. Research shows that majority of the respondents in these countries like global brands. As consumer’s expectations and purchasing power rises, there is a growing demand for imported niche and premium brands of sensitive skin care products. The demand for imported skin care products continues to increase, along with the growth in the need for affordable premium cosmetic brands from middle-class consumers in Indonesia. Countries, like Malaysia, have a dynamic and diversified economy and continue to enjoy robust growth in consumer spending. When it comes to sensitive skin care and personal healthcare, sensitive skin care products are experiencing particularly favorable growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

