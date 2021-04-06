ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – oyota Motor Corporation, ISUZU, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020 – 2025) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020 – 2025) investments from 2021 till 2025.

ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market is growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Toyota Motor Corporation, ISUZU, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation, and Hino Motors

Industry News And Developments:

– In January 2020, Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda R&D Co., Ltd, an R&D subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., signed an agreement to undertake joint research on heavy-duty trucks, utilizing fuel cells as the powertrain.

– In March 2020, Toyota Motor Corporation and Hino Motors, Ltd., announced plans to jointly develop a heavy-duty fuel cell truck and to proceed with initiatives toward its practical use through verification tests and other means.

– In September 2018, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) announced the construction of new assembly plant in Thailand with estimated investments of EURO 12 million.

Scope of the Report

– The ASEAN countries witnessed a strong demand for heavy trucks and machinery, with the largest construction project pipeline, globally, with approximately USD 4.9 trillion worth of projects. Exports of heavy machinery, including trucks, from Singapore to the rest of the ASEAN region have grown steadily over the years. These exports are supported by investments in construction projects in the ASEAN region.

– Key developments in the market studied include product launches from significant manufacturers. In 2018, Mercedes-Benz launched AXOR 2528 R, IVECO launched the series 682 variant 4×2, Isuzu Astra Motor launched the new Isuzu GIGA truck, and Suzuki Indomobil Motor launched the facelift version of Mega Carry.

– Some of the major players in the market studied are Toyota, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Hino, and Ford. In 2017, Toyota Motors dominated the ASEAN commercial vehicles market, with a market share of 35%, followed by Isuzu with a market share of 21%. The other players in the market studied include Daimler, TATA Motors, BAIC, and UD Trucks.

Key Market Trends

Light Commercial Vehicle Segment is Leading the ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market

Major players, such as Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and Hino covered nearly more than 60% of the LCV segment of the market studied during 2018 and 2019. During the forecast period, the sales of LCVs are likely to continue to grow, owing to the following instances in the ASEAN countries, as automotive players in Thailand have geared their production plans in the coming years to capture the growing demand for light commercial vehicles across the ASEAN countries during the forecast period.

New models of LCVs have been significantly introduced in the ASEAN countries by the automobile manufacturers during 2018, to sustain in a highly competitive market, as well as to cater the growing demand for advanced vehicle features among the customers in the ASEAN countries.

Thailand and Singapore are Expected to Grow at a Higher CAGR

At present, Thailand is the market leader and it is likely to continue its lead in the ASEAN commercial vehicles market. Thailand is the biggest manufacturer in the region and is planning to raise its annual production to 3.5 million units by 2025. The country faces competition from Indonesia, which has the goal of becoming the leading production hub. At present, the demand for commercial vehicles is declining in Vietnam, due to the new rule that came into effect (Vietnam finally eliminated its import tariff for automobiles from within the ASEAN countries from 30% on Jan 1, 2018). As a result, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor have stopped their exports to Vietnam since the beginning of the year, following the implementation of a rule that requires stringent checks on imported vehicles. The sales of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, dropped by 16% to 23,364 units.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020 – 2025) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

