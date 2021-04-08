ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market Disclosing Latest Developments and Technology Advancements – 2025: Nippon Express, United Parcel Service of America, Deutsche Post DHL

The ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5 % during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market: Nippon Express, United Parcel Service of America, Deutsche Post DHL, Yamato Transport Co. Ltd, Agility Logistics, NYK (Yusen Logitics & TASCO), Tiong Nam Logistics, Sinchai Cold Storage, JentecÊStorageÊInc., JWD Logistics, KOSPA, PT. Pluit Cold Storage, PT. Wahana Cold Storage, MGM Bosco, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355272/asean-cold-chain-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Key Market Trends

Growth of E-commerce and Increasing Consumer Choices

ASEAN e-commerce sales are significantly increasing, which attracts many investors across the world to set up their business. E-commerce has given consumers access to goods and commodities that were previously out of their reach, from imported groceries to trendy cosmetics. The basic perception of the consumers regarding frozen and refrigerated food has been changing significantly, coupled with rapid urbanization, where frozen food is moving more online. E-commerce is reshaping the online retail sales, where the growth in the sales of chilled and frozen food creates the demand for cold chain infrastructures, such as refrigerated transport, storage facilities, and optimum supply chain. Online shoppers are no longer looking at e-commerce as a platform to get discounts on items such as electronics, but have expanded their online habits to purchase lower-cost daily items such as groceries, clothes and personal care products. Additionally, the rapid growth in the sales of fresh food has offered challenges and opportunities to the service providers. The increasing online purchases put pressure on the grocers, and consequently, it is being transferred to the people who store and transport it. With the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in large parts of the countries in the region since February 2020 and increasing penetration rate of online shopping, the demand for medical supplies and frozen food is continuously increasing for which the e-commerce and pharmaceutical companies are actively outsourcing the services of cold chain logistics providers to meet the growing demand with efficiency.

Increasing Perishable Trade in Philippines Creates Opportunity for the Cold Chain Industry

In the Philippines, there is an ongoing shift in consumer habits to buy fresh and frozen produce from supermarkets than from traditional wet markets. Besides the internal demand, external demand is also driving the explosion in cold chain storage facilities and logistics. The Philippines agricultural exports have increased dramatically in recent years. The Philippines has also witnessed a shift in consumer behaviour to buy fresh products. Additionally, the growth of online grocery and e-commerce has bolstered the growth of cold storage facilities and infrastructure support. The US-supported Philippines Cold Chain Project (PCCP) is also expected to play an important role in enhancing the Southeast country’s cold chain logistics facilities and infrastructure. The project aims to increase agricultural production, which meets international food safety requirements by developing cold chain-related markets and improved technologies. Additionally, the country’s agricultural products get a boost, with China signing a USD 1 billion in agreement for imports. The investments indicate the need for a temperature-controlled environment for integrating supply chains and creating value addition to customers.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355272/asean-cold-chain-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: