Ascension, talents, and Padisarah locations

The latest addition to the Genshin Affect roster, Nilou, might be out there on the official servers in a day’s time. Gamers might be joyful to know that her Ascension supplies are all farmable presently in section 1 of three.1, permitting her to be leveled as much as 90 on day 1.

Nilou’s Ascension supplies embody the Padisarah specialty from Sumeru, alongside Varunada Crystals, Crystalline Cyst Mud, and Perpetual Caliber. Sometimes, with just a few resins and luck, you’ll be able to top off on sufficient sources to completely ascend the upcoming Hydro 5-star on the very first day.

The next article will listing all of the areas for the necessary supplies required to ascend Nilou.

Nilou Ascension supplies and the place to search out them in Genshin Affect 3.1

1) Padisarah

To begin off, Nilou would require a complete of 60 Padisarah for optimum ascension. This Sumeru Native Specialty might be present in 4 areas of the map, beginning with The Palace of Alcazarzaray, Sumeru Metropolis, and the Varanara Forest. Different areas embody the Pardis Dhyai and the east of the Previous Varanara.

Farming route of Padisarah in Sumeru (Picture by way of Genshin Affect)

For a clearer concept of the farming route, you’ll be able to discuss with the picture given above. There are a complete of 68 Padisarah flowers situated throughout Sumeru, permitting you to simply attain the quantity required to completely ascend Nilou on day 1 itself.

2) Varunada Crystals

Varunada Crystals might be obtained by defeating Hydro bosses situated throughout Teyvat. The next bosses characteristic Varunada Crystals of their loot pool:

Rhodeia on Liyue.

Hydro Hypostasis on Inazuma.

Hydro-infused Primo Geovishap on Liyue.

Different weekly bosses similar to Childe, Stormterror, and Azhdaha might also drop these supplies. Nilou would require 1 Varunada Sliver, 9 Fragments, 9 Chunks, and 6 Gem stones. Solely Rhodeia and Hydro Hypostasis have assured Varunada drops, so killing them and ready for a reset is the best solution to acquire these.

Oceanid/Rhodeia boss location in Liyue (Picture by way of Genshin Affect)

The drop charge of the rarity of those Crystals is randomized, so anticipate a number of slivers from one run, and a piece from the opposite or vice versa.

3) Perpetual Caliber

Nilou would require a complete of 46 Perpetual Caliber for optimum ascension. This can be a drop from the sphere boss, who goes by the identify of Aeonblight Drake. To find it, open your Sumeru map and take a look at the bottom-right nook, east of the Devantaka Mountain.

Teleport waypoint to the boss (Picture by way of Genshin Affect)

To seek out it, nevertheless, you will have to teleport to the waypoint situated northeast of the Adravi Valley Statue of the Seven. You may discuss with the picture above for a clearer concept. Upon spawning, take the steps behind you and maintain strolling proper from right here. Comply with the caves and you’ll finally find yourself within the boss enviornment.

4) Crystalline Cyst Mud

Fungal Spores location all throughout Sumeru (Picture by way of Genshin Affect)

Crystalline Cyst Mud might be collected from Fungi throughout Sumeru. Nevertheless, dealing harm with Pyro or Electro will drop a special loot altogether, so keep away from utilizing these. You will have a complete of 24 Crystalline Cyst Mud, alongside 66 Luminescent Pollens, and 18 Fungal Spores.

5) Abilities

For Nilou’s abilities, you will have the Praxis e book set, alongside the Tears of the Calamitous God. For the Praxis set, you will have to unlock the area situated on the japanese aspect of Chatkaram Cave. The required set of books is accessible for farming on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Area for Praxis e book set (Picture by way of Genshin Affect)

Nilou will want a complete of 9 Teachings of Praxis, 63 Information to Praxis, and 114 Philosophies of Praxis to hit the utmost expertise stage.

The Tears of the Calamitous God is a weekly drop from the Raiden Shogun boss, situated simply beneath the Narukami Shrine at Inazuma.



