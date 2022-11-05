Ascension Materials, gameplay, new artifacts, and more leaks

Scaramouche is a personality that Genshin Influence followers have wished to be playable for years now. The newest 3.3 leaks reveal a ton of data that aspiring Wanderer mains ought to know. It’s critical to say that Scaramouche and Wanderer are the identical character on this context and will likely be used interchangeably.

He is a model new 5-star Anemo Catalyst with a ton of hype behind him. This text will cowl the next:

His Ascension Supplies

Some gameplay clips

New artifacts, considered one of which might be good for him

Genshin Influence 3.3’s launch date

Content material related to these leaks is topic to alter.

Scaramouche Genshin Influence leaks

Some angles of his in-game mannequin (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The primary leak to take a look at is simply Scaramouche’s in-game mannequin from a couple of completely different angles. HoYoverse had solely revealed his official art work, so seeing his 3D render may curiosity some players who have not seen it earlier than.

Wanderer Ascension Supplies

scaramouche ascension supplies ! good luck in your farm scaramouche ascension materials ! good luck on your farm https://t.co/dQCVfDu0Wf

Here’s a listing of his Ascension Supplies from the leaked Genshin Influence 3.3 beta:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gem stones

46 Perpetual Caliburs

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Previous Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguards

36 Famed Handguards

420,000 Mora

Wanderer gameplay leaks

There have been a number of gameplay leaks that includes Scaramouche. The above video’s first half contains his:

Regular Assaults

Elemental Talent

Elemental Burst

It even exhibits how excessive he can float along with his Elemental Talent.

[Genshin] – Wanderer Showcase Max Height of Wanderer E with Hydro Infusion (This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points) [Genshin] – Wanderer ShowcaseMax Height of Wanderer E with Hydro Infusion(This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points) https://t.co/f4sUaLmNHo

On a associated notice, this clip exhibits how excessive he can fly with a Hydro Infusion. One in every of his Passives will increase the Sky-Dweller cap by 20 factors if he has a Hydro Infusion. These 20 additional factors make him fly slightly bit increased than if he did not have them.

[Genshin] – Wanderer Showcase Max Distance of Sprint during Wanderers E with Hydro Infusion (This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points) [Genshin] – Wanderer ShowcaseMax Distance of Sprint during Wanderers E with Hydro Infusion(This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points) https://t.co/iTw4tB4voJ

His Elemental Talent will also be used to dash whereas floating, as evident within the above clip. It’s price noting that you simply can’t start to make use of Scaramouche’s Elemental Talent whereas within the air, because it’s required to begin it when he is grounded first.

New artifacts in Genshin Influence 3.3

The 2 new artifact units in Model 3.3 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The artifact set related to The Wanderer is the underside row one. That artifact set is named Desert Pavilion Chronicle, and listed below are its results:

2-piece: +15% Anemo DMG Bonus

+15% Anemo DMG Bonus 4-piece: “After Charged Assaults hit opponents, this character’s Regular Assault SPD will enhance by 10% whereas Regular, Charged, and Plunging Assault DMG will enhance by 30% for 10s.”

Scaramouche’s equipment closely entails Regular and Charged Assaults whereas additionally utilizing Anemo. Therefore, some gamers may take into account this artifact set to be particularly related to him. To not point out, it is going to be launched in the identical replace.

Vacationers curious concerning the top-row set ought to know that it is known as Flowers of Paradise Misplaced. Listed here are its results in Genshin Influence 3.3:

2-piece: +80 Elemental Mastery

+80 Elemental Mastery 4-piece: “The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon response DMG are elevated by 50%. Moreover, when the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon they may achieve one other 25% bonus to the impact talked about prior. Every stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks concurrently. This impact can solely be triggered as soon as per second. The character who equips this may nonetheless set off its results when not on the sphere.”

Genshin Influence 3.3 is slated for a launch date of December 7, 2022.

Ballot : Will you spend all of your Primogems and Intertwined Fates on Scaramouche? 0 votes

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

























