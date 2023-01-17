Ascension and Talent resource list
Dehya is a model new 5-star Pyro Claymore person who will arrive alongside Genshin Impression model 3.5. As such, leaks concerning the character have already began arriving inside the group.
Amongst these, one such vital leak is the listing of ascension and expertise useful resource supplies that Dehya goes to require to degree up all the way in which until 90. That is one thing that may assist gamers to pre-farm her sources in order that they’ll make Dehya playable as quickly as they receive her on March 1, 2023.
Lastly, in case followers are anxious on how genuine these leaks are, they are often assured, consideringtheye are coming from individuals who have been right prior to now.
Full particulars concerning Dehya’s ascension and expertise supplies in Genshin Impression
The supplies that Dehya would require in Genshin Impression are as follows:
- Agnidus Agate Silver
- Sand Grease Pupa
- Pale Purple Satin
- Mild Guiding Tetrahedron
Amongst these, Sand Grease Pupa might be farmed within the model new area that may arrive with model 3.4. It’s going to be required for Alhaitham as properly, which suggests gamers who’re pulling for each him and Dehya must preserve farming it for fairly some time.
In any case, the precise supplies that Dehya would require for each main degree have been offered beneath.
Degree-wise necessities for Dehya in Genshin Impression
Degree 20+
- Agnidus Agate Silver x1
- Sand Grease Pupa x3
- Pale Purple Satin x3
- Mora x20000
Degree 40+
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x3
- Mild Guiding Tetrahedron x2
- Sand Grease Pupa x10
- Pale Purple Satin x15
- Mora x40000
Degree 50+
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x6
- Mild Guiding Tetrahedron x4
- Sand Grease Pupa x20
- Trimmed Purple Silk x12
- Mora x60000
Degree 60+
- Agnidus Agate Chunk
- Mild Guiding Tetrahedron x8
- Sand Grease Pupa x30
- Trimmed Purple Silk x18
- Mora x80000
Degree 70+
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x6
- Mild Guiding Tetrahedron x12
- Sand Grease Pupa x45
- Wealthy Purple Brocade x12
- Mora x100000
Degree 80+
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Mild Guiding Tetrahedron x20
- Sand Grease Pupa x60
- Wealthy Purple Brocade x24
- Mora x120000
The most effective elements about these equipments is that none of them are laborious to acquire. In truth, acquiring Wealthy Purple Brocade and its different variants is unbelievably simple, as they’re a number of the most considerable supplies within the recreation.
Dehya will come out alongside Genshin Impression model 3.5 on March 1, 2023. Therefore, gamers can simply receive all of the supplies by mid-February itself.
Expertise Materials necessities for Dehya in Genshin Impression
The supplies required to ascend all three of Dehya’s expertise to degree 10 are as follows:
- Teachings of Praxis x9
- Information to Praxis x63
- Philosophies of Praxis x114
- Pale Purple Satin x18
- Trimmed Purple Silk x63
- Wealthy Purple Brocade x93
- Mora x5m
- Puppet Strings x18
- Crown of Perception x3
Amongst these, the one materials that will likely be troublesome to acquire is Puppet Strings. This merchandise is dropped by the Scaramouche boss struggle, and until gamers have well-built items, it may be a bit troublesome to defeat him.
Aside from that, the remainder of the weather are very simple to acquire and might be farmed in just a few days’ time.