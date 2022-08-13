As U.S. Seeks to Close Guantánamo, Saudi Center Could Be Option

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — No one was residence on the dusty brown campus of the reintegration heart for recovering Islamic extremists. The swimming pool was nonetheless. The lights had been on on the gallery of artwork remedy works, however there have been no guests. Not a slip of paper was misplaced on the psychological and social companies unit.

The beneficiaries of the Saudi authorities program, which helps prisoners re-enter society, had been on furlough for household visits for Eid al-Adha, the season of the Feast of the Sacrifice, leaving the place eerily empty, like a U.S. school campus on Christmas break.

Solely a portray within the gallery provided a glimpse of the spiritual tolerance that may be a hallmark of this system: It was of a girl smelling a flower, her hair uncovered and flowing, in opposition to the night time sky.