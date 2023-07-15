As U.S. and China Resume Climate Talks, Here’s Where Things Stand

For almost a yr, talks between the planet’s two largest polluters, China and the US, have been suspended because the impacts of worldwide warming have solely grown extra intense within the type of lethal warmth, drought, floods and wildfires.

John Kerry, President Biden’s particular envoy for local weather change, is ready to reach in Beijing on Sunday to restart local weather negotiations with the Chinese language authorities. He’s slated to satisfy together with his Chinese language counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, and different officers for 3 days of talks, with the objective of discovering methods to work collectively on local weather change regardless of simmering tensions between the 2 nations on commerce, human rights and different points. Right here’s what it’s best to know:

Why does this assembly matter?

America and China are the world’s largest economies, the world’s largest traders in renewable power and, most critically, the world’s largest fossil gasoline polluters. Collectively they spew about 40 % of greenhouse gases into the environment.

Analysts agree that the pace with which the 2 nations slash emissions and assist different nations transition to wind, photo voltaic and different types of clear power will decide whether or not the planet can keep away from essentially the most catastrophic penalties of local weather change.

“There isn’t a resolution to local weather change with out China,” mentioned David Sandalow, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations now at Columbia College’s Middle on International Power Coverage. “The world’s two largest emitters needs to be speaking to one another about this existential menace.”