As Putin’s Partner, Prigozhin Was Always Willing to Do the Dirty Work

Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the mercenary chief who led an armed rise up in Russia on Saturday, was by no means afraid of a unclean activity, many say.

Rising from jail because the Soviet Union was collapsing, he started his post-criminal profession promoting scorching canines on avenue corners in St. Petersburg, Russia. There, he befriended Vladimir V. Putin, then a minor official within the metropolis authorities, developed a catering enterprise and earned billions on authorities contracts when his good friend Vladimir grew to become prime minister after which president of Russia.

Mr. Prigozhin shortly earned the belief of his benefactor, who assigned him a lot of essential duties that had been finest dealt with at arm’s size from the federal government. The primary and most infamous of these was overseeing the Web Analysis Company, a troll farm based in 2013 to flood the USA and Europe with disinformation that discredited liberal elites and promoted hard-right ideologies.

From there, he raised mercenaries to combat in Syria and Libya, and, most fatefully, based the personal army group Wagner, which emerged throughout Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. It shortly earned a status for ruthless violence in pursuit of profitable diamond and gold concessions, whereas constructing political affect for the Kremlin in international locations just like the Central African Republic, Libya, Mali and Sudan.