As of today, humanity will live on borrowed time

The Global Footprint Network estimates the day each year that the biological resources that the world’s population has consumed are exceeded. This year, that day is set for today, July 29th. Since 1970 this day has become less and less.

an alarming finding

The earth’s resources are being depleted faster every year. The NGO Global Footprint Network has annually assessed the day since 1970 when the biological resources of planet earth were exceeded. And the finding has been very alarming since the day the exceedance was established on December 29, 1970. This means that the resources could meet human consumption for most of the year.

Since then, it has steadily declined over the past fifty years. In the 80s that day reached the month of November, October for the 90s, and in 2017 it was the turn of July. Susan Aitken, a politician in Glasgow, the city hosting COP26 on climate, responded to this worrying record for years to come.

With more than five months from the end of the year on July 29th, we will have exhausted the planetary biological resources budget for 2021. If we need a reminder of the climatic and environmental emergency we are facing, Earth Overshoot Day will take care of that.

In order to sustainably meet the needs of the world’s population, 1.7 earths are required this year to sustainably meet the needs of the entire population.

a very special calculation method

Overshoot occurs when human pressure exceeds the regenerative capacity of natural ecosystems. This date is calculated by taking the ecological footprint of human activities (land and sea areas necessary to produce the resources consumed and to absorb the waste of the population) and the biocapacity of the earth (d in particular CO2 sequestration).

Due to the rampant pandemic and under the influence of restrictions, Overtaking Day has been postponed for three weeks. But this year the recovery is explained by both the relaxation of health restrictions, a 6.6% increase in carbon footprint and a 0.5% decrease in global forest biocapacity due to deforestation in the Amazon. Laurel Hanscom, CEO of Global Footprint Network, is also concerned about the energy-related carbon footprint, which is expected to recover soon.

These data clearly show that the rehabilitation plans of the post-Covid-19 era can only be successful in the long term if they are based on the regeneration and rational management of ecological resources.

It remains to be seen when that day will be set for 2022, but unfortunately we are not very optimistic.