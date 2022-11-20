As Nick Cannon goes from having 7 kids to almost 12 in less than a year, he says he has ‘no idea’ if he’ll have more children

Nick Cannon at Fox Upfront 2022.Jason Mendez / WireImage

Nick Cannon stated Friday he is not sure whether or not or not he’ll have extra youngsters.

He did, nonetheless, say he was “good” for now.

Cannon and mannequin Alyssa Scott predict a toddler, which shall be his twelfth.

Nick Cannon instructed Billboard Information on Friday that whereas he is content material with the variety of youngsters he has now, he will not rule out having extra youngsters sooner or later.

Throughout a Billboard Reside: R&B/Hip-Hop Energy Gamers occasion, Cannon laughed as he responded to host Tetris Kelly asking him whether or not or not his household would proceed to develop: “I do not know, man. I do not know. I believe I am good proper now!”

Cannon has had a whirlwind yr, rising his household from seven youngsters to 11 all earlier than December. He is additionally anticipating one other baby, his twelfth, with mannequin Alyssa Scott.

Cannon instructed Billboard Information that his many kids had been his “primary precedence clearly.”

“I get up being a father interested by my youngsters and every part else comes after that,” Cannon stated.

Cannon has stated he would decelerate on having youngsters earlier than. Again when he was anticipating his eighth baby earlier this yr, he instructed reporters that he would take a vow of celibacy, as really useful by his therapist.

In June, Cannon welcomed a son named Legendary Love Cannon, his first baby with mannequin Bre Tiesi. In September, he introduced the beginning of his daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with mannequin Lanisha Cole.

He most just lately welcomed his daughter Lovely Zeppelin Cannon on November 13 with DJ and radio host Abby De La Rosa. Rosa and Cannon additionally share twins Zillion and Zion.

Cannon’s different kids embody 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey, and three kids with mannequin Brittany Bell: Golden, 5, Highly effective Queen, 1, and Rise Messiah, 1 month.

Along with anticipating a toddler, Cannon and Scott additionally shared a son, Zen, who died at 5 months outdated in December 2021 because of a mind tumor.

